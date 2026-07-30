Grammys 'Saddened' by BTS' Decision Not to Submit Music for 2027 Awards

Earlier on Wednesday, all seven members of the global K-pop group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — posted an identical statement to their individual Instagram accounts announcing that their decision was based on them not wanting to be "categorized by region or language." It comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category in June.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday evening (July 29), Mason Jr. said he was "saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year," while adding that as "a music creator," he understand and respected their decision.

Mason Jr. used part of his statement to clarify a few things regarding the categories.

"I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation," he said. "The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.

"I also want to be very clear: submitting music in a genre category such as Asian Pop, or Jazz or Country does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

"Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both."

He ended his statement by concluding: "The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it. As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world."