Grammys 'Saddened' by BTS' Decision Not to Submit Music for 2027 Awards

Key Takeaways
- Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says he is "saddened" but respectful of BTS' choice not to submit music for the 2027 awards after the group said they don’t want to be "categorized by region or language."
- Mason Jr. defends the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category as a way to honor the "depth, diversity and extraordinary growth" of Asian pop, stressing it is meant to expand recognition, not divide artists.
- He emphasizes that submitting in a genre category like Asian Pop does not prevent artists from also competing in major General Field awards such as Record, Album, or Song of the Year, and says the Grammys will keep listening to the global music community.
Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has responded to BTS' decision not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 awards ceremony.
In a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday evening (July 29), Mason Jr. said he was "saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year," while adding that as "a music creator," he understand and respected their decision.
Earlier on Wednesday, all seven members of the global K-pop group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — posted an identical statement to their individual Instagram accounts announcing that their decision was based on them not wanting to be "categorized by region or language." It comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category in June.
Mason Jr. used part of his statement to clarify a few things regarding the categories.
"I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation," he said. "The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.
"I also want to be very clear: submitting music in a genre category such as Asian Pop, or Jazz or Country does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
"Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both."
He ended his statement by concluding: "The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it. As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world."