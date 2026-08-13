BTS member V is going public with a health struggle he’s been keeping private for more than two years, telling fans his right ear can barely register a third of what his left one hears.

Kim Tae-hyung, who performs as V, made the disclosure on Wednesday (Aug. 12) in a Weverse livestream after back-to-back concerts at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

Fellow member Jungkook was also present for the casual stream.

"I've never told ARMY about this before, but I think it's been about two and a half years," V said. "My hearing has gotten worse."

He described the disparity plainly: "If the hearing in my left ear is at 100, it's only about 30 in my right," he said, according to Billboard.