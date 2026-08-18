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The Best K-Pop Merch and Vinyl Available on Complex

From BTS and BLACKPINK to aespa and LE SSERAFIM, these highlights from Complex's K-pop collection are for the real fans.

A collection of merchandise including a black hoodie with "aespa" and cartoon characters, a colorful drawstring bag, vinyl records, and graphic tees.
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K-pop merch has always set the bar, and the lineup of latest releases on Complex proves it. With over 125 K-pop products in our catalog, we decided to dive in and highlight some of the key pieces worth copping right now, including colored vinyl variants, heavyweight tees, soundtrack picture discs, and a grail-worthy collab from aespa x BAPE. No matter who your favorite artist is, you'll find unique releases from BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and more. Check out our top picks from Complex's K-pop collection below.

The 2nd Album 'LEMONADE' Vinyl (Glitter, D2C Exclusive)

Price: $34.98
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> The 2nd Album 'LEMONADE' Vinyl (Glitter, D2C Exclusive) on Complex

aespa's LEMONADE made history as their first-ever official U.S. vinyl release, and the Glitter Neon Yellow pressing is the one to own. The title track cracked the Bubbling Under Hot 100 at No. 7, the highest debut-week peak for any 4th-gen girl group in 2026, and this D2C exclusive backs it up with an official site-only cover, a 12-page booklet, and 6 printed photos.

M&N X BLACKPINK Dodgers Tee - Black

Price: $52
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> M&N X BLACKPINK Dodgers Tee - Black on Complex

Mitchell & Ness and BLACKPINK linked up for the group's first-ever sports collaboration, and this Dodgers tee is one of the standouts. The BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA League Collection spans hometown teams across MLB, NBA, and even Ligue 1 soccer club Paris Saint-Germain — from the Lakers and Knicks to the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls, and Mets. This LA edition is perfect for any BLINK who bleeds Dodger blue.

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BTS The 5th Album 'ARIRANG' (Living Legend Ver.)

Price: $34
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> BTS The 5th Album 'ARIRANG' (Living Legend Ver.) on Complex

Three years and nine months is a long time to wait, and BTS delivered on every bit of it. ARIRANG marks the group's first full-group studio release since then, and the Living Legend Ver. is built to match the occasion: a 54-page Poster Book, a full photo card set of all seven members, lyric booklet, archive tags, sticker pack, and more in one box.

KPop Demon Hunters Picture Disc (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

Price: $36
How To Buy: Shop K-popKPop Demon Hunters Picture Disc (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) on Complex

The K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and took home a Grammy, and this picture disc pressing does it proper justice. The two-sided vinyl featuring HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys comes with a fold-out poster and 2 of 12 possible photo cards. This is the pressing that hardcore fans have been waiting for.

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NewJeans 'Supernatural' NJ x MURAKAMI (Drawstring Bag ver.)

Price: $32
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> NewJeans 'Supernatural' NJ x MURAKAMI (Drawstring Bag ver.) on Complex

NewJeans' Japanese debut single gets the full treatment here, packaged as a Takashi Murakami collab box set with a CD, 68-page photo book, 5 photo cards, and an exclusive Group Postcard only available in US and EU copies. It's a proper collector's piece for fans who want the full Supernatural era documented on the shelf.

Jennie Ruby Album Tee

Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop K-popJennie Ruby Album Tee on Complex

Jennie's debut solo album deserves a proper tee, and this heavyweight black unisex cotton piece delivers. The front carries the "The 1st Studio Album" text while the back puts the Ruby cover art front and center in a big print. For anyone who's had Ruby on repeat, this is the shirt.

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j-hope 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1' Vinyl

Price: $49.99
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> j-hope 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1' Vinyl on Complex

The first-ever vinyl pressing of j-hope's second album is the kind of release BTS fans have been waiting for. The record tells the story behind his roots in street dance and the path that eventually led him to one of the biggest groups on the planet, and the package backs it up right: outer and inner sleeves, a photo book, paper keyrings, photo cards, film photos, and lyric cards all included.

Stray Kids 5-STAR (Ver. A)

Price: $31.99
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> Stray Kids 5-STAR (Ver. A) on Complex

Stray Kids' third Korean-language studio album is the one that cemented their status, and the Ver. A physical package is built for collectors. Every copy ships with a version-unique photobook, CD, and folded poster, plus 2 random photocards from a set of 24 and a B-Cut Film Mini Photobook.

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1st Single Album "SPAGHETTI" Vinyl [Neon Yellow] (D2C Exclusive)

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> 1st Single Album "SPAGHETTI" Vinyl [Neon Yellow] (D2C Exclusive) on Complex

The Neon Yellow pressing of LE SSERAFIM's debut single album is the version worth owning. Exclusive to the LE SSERAFIM Official Store on Complex, it comes loaded with two color-exclusive artwork posters and a five-piece photocard set you won't find in the Tomato Red edition, plus an outer jacket, inner sleeve, and lyric insert. Seven tracks, one sharp package.

Unisex BAPE x Aespa Baby Milo Pullover Hoodie - Black

Price: $399
How To Buy: Shop K-pop —> Unisex BAPE x Aespa Baby Milo Pullover Hoodie - Black on Complex

BAPE and aespa linked up for a limited collab timed to LEMONADE and the group's Lollapalooza debut, and this black pullover is the centerpiece. It puts all four aespa members reimagined as Baby Milo characters front and center, with pink "aespa" and white "BABY MILO®" branding.

Shop the full K-pop Collection on Complex now.

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