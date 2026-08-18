The Best K-Pop Merch and Vinyl Available on Complex

K-pop merch has always set the bar, and the lineup of latest releases on Complex proves it. With over 125 K-pop products in our catalog, we decided to dive in and highlight some of the key pieces worth copping right now, including colored vinyl variants, heavyweight tees, soundtrack picture discs, and a grail-worthy collab from aespa x BAPE. No matter who your favorite artist is, you'll find unique releases from BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and more. Check out our top picks from Complex's K-pop collection below.