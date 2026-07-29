BTS Will Not Submit Their Music for 2027 Grammys Consideration

BTS will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (July 29), all seven members of the global boy group—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—posted an identical statement to their individual Instagram accounts announcing their decision.

“We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” read the joint statement, per a translation from Soompi. “We hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language. We are grateful to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.”

This decision comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category in June. The category requires “meaningful use” of an Asian language, which presents a challenge for BTS's latest album, ARIRANG, as a substantial amount of its lyrics are in English.

Critics argued that the genre-specific category isolates Asian music from competing in top General Field awards like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more.