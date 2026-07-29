GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

BTS Will Not Submit Their Music for 2027 Grammys Consideration

The K-pop group announced they will not submit their music just weeks after the Recording Academy added a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

BTS members on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, wearing stylish suits in various colors, standing in front of a backdrop with Grammy logos.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

BTS will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (July 29), all seven members of the global boy group—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—posted an identical statement to their individual Instagram accounts announcing their decision.

“We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” read the joint statement, per a translation from Soompi. “We hope that music will be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language. We are grateful to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.”

This decision comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category in June. The category requires “meaningful use” of an Asian language, which presents a challenge for BTS's latest album, ARIRANG, as a substantial amount of its lyrics are in English.

Critics argued that the genre-specific category isolates Asian music from competing in top General Field awards like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more.

Both the album and its lead single, “Swim,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in March.

BTS has earned five Grammy nominations over three years but never won. These past nominations included Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “My Universe” with Coldplay, alongside a Best Music Video nod. The lauded K-pop group has also performed at the ceremony three times.

The group will resume its ongoing ARIRANG World Tour at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 1 and 2 before visiting more North American stadiums, concluding with a four-night residency at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium from Sept. 1 to 6. From there, BTS will bring the tour back to South America, Asia, and Oceania through 2027.

Related Stories

BTS on stage at the American Music Awards, dressed in stylish outfits, smiling and holding a card, with a cheering audience in front.
Style

BTS and Calvin Klein Tease Pajama Edition Collaboration

Pre-orders for the NORMAL × CK Pajama Edition collaboration open next week.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
BTS in coordinated red and black outfits dancing energetically on a red stage.
Music

BTS's 'ARIRANG' Returns to Top 10 of Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Jumping 17 Positions

The South Korean superstars previously netted several weeks at No. 1 with 'ARIRANG.'

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Says Comeback Feels Like ‘Family Reunion’ After Isolation of Military Service

Six members of the K-pop group sat down with 'Capital Breakfast' at Kensington Palace for their first UK visit in seven years.

Joe Price15 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App