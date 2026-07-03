Jung Kook

Jung Kook is a South Korean singer and songwriter, best known as the main vocalist of BTS, the K-pop group formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. Nicknamed the "Golden Maknae" for his versatility and skill, he combines powerful vocals with a dynamic stage presence. His solo work spans pop, R&B, and hip-hop, showcasing his ability to explore diverse musical styles beyond BTS’s discography. Fans return to Jung Kook’s solo releases for their emotional intensity and genre-blending production, often highlighted by collaborations with international artists like Charlie Puth. His distinct vocal tone and youthful energy have made him a defining figure in K-pop’s global expansion, influencing both emerging artists and the genre’s evolving sound.

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Latest Stories

South Korea Orders Woman Who Rang BTS Star Jungkook's Doorbell Over 100 Times to Be Deported
Pop Culture

BTS Star Jungkook's Brazilian Stalker Faces Deportation After 133 Doorbell Rings

Court records reveal how weeks of stalking, 133 doorbell rings and a 100-meter stay-away order led to action in Jungkook's latest stalking case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Jung Kook with dark hair and earrings wearing a denim jacket, sitting with a neutral expression. Background shows a blurred scene.
Style

Jung Kook Keeps Authenticity at the Heart of New Calvin Klein Capsule: Get a Closer Look

“This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling,” Jung Kook said.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Jung Kook in a denim jacket is sitting near a motorcycle, with a calm expression and earrings visible.
Style

Jung Kook Brings Biker Edge to Debut Collab With Calvin Klein

The global pop superstar is debuting a limited edition capsule collection that fuses motorcycle-inspired styling with classic silhouettes and streetwear staples.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
Jung Kook with dark hair plays an electric guitar, wearing a black leather jacket and white shirt, against a plain background.
Style

Jung Kook Stars in New Calvin Klein Denim Campaign: Watch Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Iconic jeans take center stage as the BTS singer brings energy and style to the shoot.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Music

The Kid LAROI Recruits Central Cee & Jung Kook For New Single “Too Much”

The chart-conquering trio find themselves the cover stars of a fiction publication.

James Keith1001 days ago
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Style

Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner, Alexa Demie, Jennie, and Jung Kook Star in Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 Campaign

Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner, Jennie, and Jung Kook Star in Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 Campaign

tara mahadevan1068 days ago
Music

Latto Becomes First Rapper in 2023 to Reach No. 1 on Hot 100 With Jung Kook Collab "Seven"

BTS member Jung Kook debuts atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Latto the first rapper in 2023 to appear at No. 1 on the singles chart.

Brad Callas1089 days ago

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