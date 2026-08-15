Grammys May Rethink Best Asian Pop Category After BTS Award Snub

The Grammys are reconsidering its newly established Best Asian Pop Music Performance Grammy category after BTS chose not to submit their latest album, ARIRANG, for consideration.

On Saturday (August 15), Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the fallout in a statement, over a month after the K-pop group announced they would not be entering the Asian pop category — which was announced in June, along with four other new categories.

"There are some artists in this space who feel that this category isn't representing the music they work so hard to create, in the way they wish," Mason stated. "As a musician myself, I take that to heart."

"The Grammy organization exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood," Mason continued, adding that the Recording Academy is "committed to working together to keep pace with that progress and ensure the musicians we intend to honor feel truly seen and heard by our actions."