BTS' V Asks Fans to Stop Swarming Group's Hotels After Two-Hour Sleep Night

His post included a sleep tracker screenshot showing just two hours and 27 minutes of rest, with 21 minutes of REM sleep, 37 minutes of deep sleep, and a stability rating marked "caution."

The K-pop star (real name Kim Tae-hyung) made the request on Weverse Moment on Wednesday, (July 1), ahead of BTS's scheduled performance at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels during the ongoing ARIRANG World Tour.

BTS ' V is asking fans to stay away from the group's hotels — not because he doesn’t love them, but because he wants his sleep.

"We appreciate your welcome, but if possible, please refrain from visiting us in front of the hotel," wrote the 30-year-old singer in Korean, per a translation from the BTS Moments fan account on X. "I don't want to share where I'm staying and it affects the condition of the performance."

He added: "It's also very precious to me to go to famous restaurants, walk the streets, and enjoy the country comfortably. I hope you don't come to our hotel in the future. I ask for your consideration."

Earlier, V had been in Paris for Celine's Men's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

BTS' record label, BigHit Music, announced last month that an individual was sentenced to one year in prison after allegedly breaking into BTS member Jung Kook’s home and engaged in other stalking-related behaviors.

"Loitering around or watching and waiting outside the artist's residence, or leaving gifts unilaterally, are not simple expressions of interest but clear crimes," the company said in a statement, per Sports Chosun. "We will continue to respond firmly to all illegal acts carried out under the pretext of conveying personal feelings toward the artist, including immediately reporting them to the police."