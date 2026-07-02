GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

BTS' V Asks Fans to Stop Swarming Group's Hotels After Two-Hour Sleep Night

The K-pop singer just wants his sleep.

BTS member V.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

BTS' V is asking fans to stay away from the group's hotels — not because he doesn’t love them, but because he wants his sleep.

The K-pop star (real name Kim Tae-hyung) made the request on Weverse Moment on Wednesday, (July 1), ahead of BTS's scheduled performance at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels during the ongoing ARIRANG World Tour.

His post included a sleep tracker screenshot showing just two hours and 27 minutes of rest, with 21 minutes of REM sleep, 37 minutes of deep sleep, and a stability rating marked "caution."

"We appreciate your welcome, but if possible, please refrain from visiting us in front of the hotel," wrote the 30-year-old singer in Korean, per a translation from the BTS Moments fan account on X. "I don't want to share where I'm staying and it affects the condition of the performance."

He added: "It's also very precious to me to go to famous restaurants, walk the streets, and enjoy the country comfortably. I hope you don't come to our hotel in the future. I ask for your consideration."

Earlier, V had been in Paris for Celine's Men's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

BTS' record label, BigHit Music, announced last month that an individual was sentenced to one year in prison after allegedly breaking into BTS member Jung Kook’s home and engaged in other stalking-related behaviors.

"Loitering around or watching and waiting outside the artist's residence, or leaving gifts unilaterally, are not simple expressions of interest but clear crimes," the company said in a statement, per Sports Chosun. "We will continue to respond firmly to all illegal acts carried out under the pretext of conveying personal feelings toward the artist, including immediately reporting them to the police."

The ARIRANG World Tour’s European leg began in Madrid on June 26. The entire tour spans 88 shows across 34 regions through 2027, with upcoming stops in London, Munich, before returning to the Americas and Asia.

Related Stories

Split image. Left: Chase Infiniti in a red dress at the Tribeca Festival. Right: The seven members of ATEEZ posing on a red carpet.
Music

Chase Infiniti Stars in ATEEZ's "BAD" Music Video After Years as a Fan of the Popular K-Pop Group

The 26-year-old 'One Battle After Another' actress gets a full-circle moment after years of openly stanning the K-pop boy group.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Former NCT member Mark Lee, with dark hair in a black suit, waves at a COSRX event backdrop.
Music

K-Pop Star Mark Lee Under Fire for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt, Label Issues Apology

The singer's company, Upper Room, took responsibility after images of him wearing the offensive shirt circulated on social media.

Alex Ocho34 days ago
Split image. Left: BIGBANG's Daesung performing in a studded leather jacket. Right: KARA's Youngji with long orange hair smiling in a white blouse at an event.
Music

BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji Aren't Dating, Agency Says

Speculation about the two K-pop icons spread after they were seen together at a recent concert.

Alex Ocho34 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App