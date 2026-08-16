GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Chris Brown Allegedly Tells BTS Fan 'Pray Bout It Hoe' in Deleted TikTok Comment

Brown's now-deleted remark, directed at a TikToker criticizing his history of abuse, spread rapidly across social media.

Chris Brown
Image via Scott Legato / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Chris Brown allegedly dropped a four-word comment on a BTS fan’s TikTok, and the internet made sure it didn't disappear quietly.

Multiple screenshots appear to show that Brown wrote, "Pray bout it hoe," on a video by TikToker @saintsamanthacreative, who had spoken out about BTS members RM and J-Hope attending his Toronto concert.

Brown apparently deleted the remark, but fans had already captured it in screenshots and screen recordings that circulated widely on social media.

In her video, user @saintsamanthacreative reflected on how little fans know about the celebrities they follow and drew a clear line on where she stood.

"I don't support Chris Brown, and I don't support people who are abusers," she said in the clip.

RM and J-Hope attended Brown's R&B Tour concert with Usher at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, posed for backstage photos, and recorded themselves singing along to "Look at Me Now.” Brown shared a photo with the two on Friday (Aug. 14).

The optics drew an immediate backlash from BTS’ fans, who call themselves ARMY.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna in 2009. More recently, on July 24, he pleaded guilty to affray charges tied to a 2023 London nightclub incident in which a music producer was allegedly struck with a bottle, with sentencing set for October.

Related Stories

Chris Brown performs at Nissan Stadium on July 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music

Chris Brown Pulls Woman's Hair and Simulates Sex in Wild, NSFW Moment During Concert

Brown left his fans with plenty to talk about after a recent concert.

Joe Price4 days ago
Jaylen Brown smiling in a dark outfit on the left; Stephen A. Smith pointing in a suit on the right.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says ‘F*ck’ Stephen A. Smith Amid Growing Feud: ‘I Want You to Be Quiet’

During a recent stream on Twitch, Brown responded to Smith's recent criticism of him.

Joe Price91 days ago
Lionel Richie in a yellow jacket performing, and Chris Brown in a black jacket with sunglasses on stage.
Music

Lionel Richie Makes Joke at Chris Brown's Expense During Concert: 'We Didn't Go to Jail'

During a recent concert, Lionel Richie appeared to reference Chris Brown's legal issues throughout the years.

Joe Price4 days ago

Trending

1
Sneakers'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Is Releasing on Complex
2
Pop CultureCharlamagne and Loren LoRosa Recall Wendy Williams Saying ‘God Is Getting Her Back’
3
MusicCharlamagne Asks Why Drake Chose Pinkchyu in 20-v-1: 'Why Are You Barking at the Hot Topic Chick?'
4
Pop CultureRay J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match
5
MusicGunna Says He's Been to the Gym Every Day for Three Years Straight: 'I Don't See Myself Stopping'
6
Pop CultureDeon Cole Says Talking to His Deceased Mother Helped Him Land 'Michael' Role

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App