Chris Brown Allegedly Tells BTS Fan 'Pray Bout It Hoe' in Deleted TikTok Comment

Brown apparently deleted the remark, but fans had already captured it in screenshots and screen recordings that circulated widely on social media.

Multiple screenshots appear to show that Brown wrote, "Pray bout it hoe," on a video by TikToker @saintsamanthacreative, who had spoken out about BTS members RM and J-Hope attending his Toronto concert.

Chris Brown allegedly dropped a four-word comment on a BTS fan’s TikTok, and the internet made sure it didn't disappear quietly.

In her video, user @saintsamanthacreative reflected on how little fans know about the celebrities they follow and drew a clear line on where she stood.

"I don't support Chris Brown, and I don't support people who are abusers," she said in the clip.

RM and J-Hope attended Brown's R&B Tour concert with Usher at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, posed for backstage photos, and recorded themselves singing along to "Look at Me Now.” Brown shared a photo with the two on Friday (Aug. 14).

The optics drew an immediate backlash from BTS’ fans, who call themselves ARMY.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna in 2009. More recently, on July 24, he pleaded guilty to affray charges tied to a 2023 London nightclub incident in which a music producer was allegedly struck with a bottle, with sentencing set for October.