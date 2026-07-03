Suga

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and producer best known as a member of the globally successful K-Pop group BTS. Since debuting in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, he has shaped BTS’s sound with introspective lyrics and diverse production, contributing to both group albums and his solo projects. His performances combine sharp lyricism with emotional intensity, distinguishing him within the K-Pop and hip-hop scenes. His defining feature is his dual role as a producer and rapper, where he blends hip-hop with alternative and electronic sounds, creating a signature style that challenges genre boundaries. His solo mixtape *Agust D* stands out for its unfiltered exploration of mental health and identity, resonating deeply with a global audience. Fans return for his candid storytelling and innovative beats, which have played a key role in expanding the emotional and musical range of K-Pop.

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BTS.
Music

BTS Unveil Secret 'ARIRANG' Track Produced by Suga

"Come Over" arrives after the group teased its existence on a livestream earlier this week.

Trey Alston104 days ago
Baby Bash.
Music

Baby Bash Recalls Getting Sued by UPS for "Suga Suga" Music Video Outfit

The woman wearing the uniform, Jessica Sutta, later joined The Pussycat Dolls.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion 'Suga'
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shares 'Suga' Project

The project features appearances by Gunna and Kehlani.

Joshua Espinoza2325 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion's Label's Attempt to Stop the Release of Her New Project 'Suga' Denied by Judge

"The album at issue may be dropped for distribution beginning March 6, 2020."

Shawn Setaro2325 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Is Dropping Her New Project 'Suga'

The project arrives amid a flurry of label-related turmoil.

Trace William Cowen2326 days ago
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Music

Baby Bash - "Suga Suga (Royal Refix)"

The future bass and R&B crossbreed is one that it seems everyone is trying, and few are actually executing on. DC's own Royal has had some success wit

jakel4421 days ago
Music

Here's the Tracklist For ScHoolboy Q's "Oxymoron"

Appearances from Suga Free, Tyler, The Creator, and 2 Chainz.

Dharmic X4548 days ago
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Music

Baby Bash - "Suga Suga (Manila Killa & AOBeats Remix)"

The smooth piano intro on this track invites you in, afternoon tea with the neighbors. Trust me, you'll want two lumps of that "Suga Suga" to go in your tea as well. This remix of an old Baby Bash song moves the pace of an old R&B tune, soulful mood music at a slowed down tempo so you can groove with it. The vocals are also slowed with added effect that makes this track an entirely new song, only holding on to the melody of the song.

lolod4618 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Cam'ron f/ Vado "Suga"

The #UNLostFiles continues.

Daniel Isenberg5186 days ago
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