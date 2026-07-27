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BTS's 'ARIRANG' Returns to Top 10 of Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Jumping 17 Positions

The South Korean superstars previously netted several weeks at No. 1 with 'ARIRANG.'

BTS in coordinated red and black outfits dancing energetically on a red stage.
Image via Getty/Carl Recine

BTS is back in the top 10 thanks to the dual impact of a new picture disc variant and the South Korean group’s FIFA World Cup final performance.

Indeed, as seen in the latest Billboard 200 update, ARIRANG, originally released in March, is now at No. 9 on the chart. In the previous week’s chart, BTS’s Be follow-up was at No. 26, marking a sizable leap of 17 positions thanks to an additional 40,000 equivalent units being added to its total tally.

Topping the chart, and netting her first-ever No. 1 in the process, is Gracie Abrams with Daughter From Hell. Drake’s Iceman, meanwhile, is still hanging out in the top 10, landing at No. 6 on the updated chart. That album, one of three new ones Drake rolled out back in May, previously spent four weeks in the top spot.

BTS will be back stateside in August for two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as part of their ARIRANG WORLD TOUR run. The tour continues from there with multi-date stops elsewhere, including in Baltimore and Toronto.

The superstar group—comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—is no stranger to charts dominance, both in the States and beyond. They have multiple No. 1 projects to their name, including 2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7.

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