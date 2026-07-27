BTS's 'ARIRANG' Returns to Top 10 of Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Jumping 17 Positions

BTS is back in the top 10 thanks to the dual impact of a new picture disc variant and the South Korean group’s FIFA World Cup final performance. Indeed, as seen in the latest Billboard 200 update, ARIRANG, originally released in March, is now at No. 9 on the chart. In the previous week’s chart, BTS’s Be follow-up was at No. 26, marking a sizable leap of 17 positions thanks to an additional 40,000 equivalent units being added to its total tally.

Topping the chart, and netting her first-ever No. 1 in the process, is Gracie Abrams with Daughter From Hell. Drake’s Iceman, meanwhile, is still hanging out in the top 10, landing at No. 6 on the updated chart. That album, one of three new ones Drake rolled out back in May, previously spent four weeks in the top spot.