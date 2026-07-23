BTS Says Comeback Feels Like ‘Family Reunion’ After Isolation of Military Service

Fresh off their performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, K-pop superstars BTS sat down with Jordan North for a Capital FM interview at Kensington Palace and opened up about the loneliness they felt during their mandatory military service.

Six of the seven members of the group—Jung Kook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope—spoke at length about the whirlwind year they’ve had following the conclusion of their hiatus, which officially came to a close with their No. 1 album, Arirang. When asked how it felt getting back together after the three-year hiatus, Jin described it as a “family reunion,” while Jung Kook said they missed each other during their military service.

They also acknowledged some of the changes that happened during their hiatus, such as V’s body transformation. “V looked so different in the military, he really beefed up” added Jimin, while V showed off his new physique.

When asked about what they realized they missed about each other the most, they all shared what impacted them about being apart for so long. “I just felt a bit bored,” said V. “Because I didn’t have anyone who could understand me.” Suga echoed his sentiments and said he “didn’t really have many people to talk to” during military service.

“There are peer counselors in the military, but I’m not good at opening up," added V. “So, I didn’t have anyone to talk to about my worries.”