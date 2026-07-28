BTS and Calvin Klein Tease Pajama Edition Collaboration

The official BTS Instagram account shared a teaser Tuesday (July 28) announcing that the NORMAL × CK PAJAMA EDITION is on its way, with pre-orders scheduled to open next Tuesday (Aug. 4).

BTS and Calvin Klein have teased a new "ARIRANG (NORMAL X CK PAJAMA EDITION)" collaboration tied to the group's ongoing era.

The global pop stars, who are currently on their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, recently performed alongside Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, and more for the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following a short break, BTS will resume the tour at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 1 and 2 before visiting more North American stadiums, concluding with a four-night residency at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium from Sept. 1 to 6. From there, BTS will bring the tour back to South America, Asia, and Oceania through 2027.