Jimin

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer, best known as a member of the K-pop group BTS, which debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. His solo tracks like "Lie" and "Filter" highlight his emotive vocal tone and blend of contemporary dance with expressive stagecraft, setting him apart within BTS’s diverse discography. Trained in contemporary dance, Jimin’s precise yet fluid movements create a distinctive stage presence that combines technical skill with emotional depth. Fans return to Jimin’s work because of his ability to connect through both performance and personal storytelling, which often sparks viral dance challenges and cover videos on social media. His influence extends beyond music, shaping global K-pop trends through his unique blend of vocal delivery and choreography, making him a key figure in BTS’s artistic evolution and international impact.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jimin Says BTS’ Comeback Album Is Finished and Set to Drop Soon

Four years after announcing their hiatus, BTS are ready to reunite — and Jimin just gave fans the update they’ve been waiting for.

Alex Gonzalez258 days ago
Screenshot from Benny Blanco's music video for "Bad Decisions."
Music

Benny Blanco Links With Snoop Dogg and BTS for "Bad Decisions" Single and Video

Benny Blanco joined forces with Snoop Dogg and Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, collectively known as BTS, for the song and video "Bad Decisions."

Jose Martinez1443 days ago
drake
Music

BTS' Jimin Crushes Drake's SoundCloud Record With First Solo Single

Now let's get these two together for "Summer Games Pt. 2."

Trace William Cowen2752 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App