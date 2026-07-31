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‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Is Coming to the Criterion Channel in September
The platform will stream all 26 episodes of the TV series plus both companion films starting Sept 1.
MGK Reminds Everyone He's the 'Rap Devil' on New Track 'JKK' With Yuki Chiba
The rapid-fire cut comes alongside a music video directed by Sam Cahill.
Kenji Kamiyama Is Building a Brand-New Gundam Universe With 'RG XARX-ZERO'
The 'Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex' director will helm 'Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO,' an entirely original series arriving in 2027.
Pikachu Inspires This Pokemon x Puma Suede Collab
Here's how to buy the 'Pikachu' Puma Suede.
Netflix's First 'LEGO One Piece' Trailer Puts Usopp in Charge
The Straw Hat Pirates are getting the brick treatment in a two-part special dropping this September. Here's the first look.
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu
From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.
UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90
The capsule pulls high-contrast illustrations and character graphics directly from the Final Saga's currently airing arc.
Post-Apocalyptic Manga 'Tsugumi Project' Gets TV Anime From EAST FISH STUDIO
Director Osamu Honma leads the adaptation of ippatu's action-suspense series, with a teaser PV and full cast details now live.
World Cup AI Anime Videos Go Viral With Dictator Mbappé, Pirate Yamal and More
From "Dictator Mbappé" and Marine General Haaland to pirate Lamine Yamal and a heroic Lionel Messi, AI-generated anime videos have become one of the biggest viral trends of the 2026 FIFA World Cup,
Mob Psycho 100 Marks 10 Years with New Anniversary Short, Reuniting Original Cast and Crew
Reigen's latest scheme goes sideways in a new two-minute short that brought back nearly the entire original cast and crew for the anime's 10th anniversary.
Jacob Misiorowski Unveils Pokémon Glove With Charizard Card for MLB All-Star Week
Although arm fatigue will keep Jacob Misiorowski out of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the Brewers star still turned heads in Philadelphia with a custom Pokémon-themed glove featuring a Charizard card embedded in the webbing.
Sauce Walka Puts Nunchuck Skills on Display in Goku Cosplay at Dream Con 2026
Sauce Walks is very talented at using nunchucks.
New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like
Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.
'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura
The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters
The original-story film picks up after Season 2.
Bizarre Anime Expo Viral Video Shows Woman Gently Stomping on Man's Crotch
A video showing a willing participant of gentle stomping has racked up millions of views on social media.
Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'
Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."