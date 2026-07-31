Anime

Anime exploded into global consciousness with landmark series like *Neon Genesis Evangelion*, which redefined storytelling in animation through complex characters and psychological depth. Far from just a style, anime reflects a wide array of cultural narratives that resonate deeply with international audiences, spanning genres from fantasy to sci-fi and exploring themes rarely touched by Western animation. Fans immerse themselves in anime not only by watching but by actively participating in communities through cosplay, fan art creation, and conventions worldwide. This interactive culture keeps anime vibrant and evolving, influencing fashion, music, and digital trends, making it a dynamic force in global pop culture.

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Neon Genesis Evangelion
Pop Culture

‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Is Coming to the Criterion Channel in September

The platform will stream all 26 episodes of the TV series plus both companion films starting Sept 1.

Trey Alston6 days ago
(L-R) MGK and Yuki Chiba.
Music

MGK Reminds Everyone He's the 'Rap Devil' on New Track 'JKK' With Yuki Chiba

The rapid-fire cut comes alongside a music video directed by Sam Cahill.

Will Lavin9 days ago
Mobile Suit Gundam
Pop Culture

Kenji Kamiyama Is Building a Brand-New Gundam Universe With 'RG XARX-ZERO'

The 'Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex' director will helm 'Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO,' an entirely original series arriving in 2027.

Trey Alston14 days ago
'Pikachu' Puma Suede
Sneakers

Pikachu Inspires This Pokemon x Puma Suede Collab

Here's how to buy the 'Pikachu' Puma Suede.

Victor Deng16 days ago
LEGO characters from "One Piece," including Luffy in a straw hat, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, standing together under a blue sky.
Pop Culture

Netflix's First 'LEGO One Piece' Trailer Puts Usopp in Charge

The Straw Hat Pirates are getting the brick treatment in a two-part special dropping this September. Here's the first look.

Brendan Frederick17 days ago
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Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
A model shows off a Uniqlo T-shirt (UT)
Style

UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90

The capsule pulls high-contrast illustrations and character graphics directly from the Final Saga's currently airing arc.

Trey Alston23 days ago
A character with long silver hair and goggles stands on a rusty bridge amidst overgrown trees and abandoned skyscrapers.
Pop Culture

Post-Apocalyptic Manga 'Tsugumi Project' Gets TV Anime From EAST FISH STUDIO

Director Osamu Honma leads the adaptation of ippatu's action-suspense series, with a teaser PV and full cast details now live.

Brendan Frederick23 days ago
Kylian Mbappé in France's blue, number 10, and Lamine Yamal in Spain's red, number 19.
Sports

World Cup AI Anime Videos Go Viral With Dictator Mbappé, Pirate Yamal and More

From "Dictator Mbappé" and Marine General Haaland to pirate Lamine Yamal and a heroic Lionel Messi, AI-generated anime videos have become one of the biggest viral trends of the 2026 FIFA World Cup,

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Two animated characters, Reigen Arataka with blond hair and Mob with black hair, are looking down at the viewer, as if from a camera's perspective.
Pop Culture

Mob Psycho 100 Marks 10 Years with New Anniversary Short, Reuniting Original Cast and Crew

Reigen's latest scheme goes sideways in a new two-minute short that brought back nearly the entire original cast and crew for the anime's 10th anniversary.

Brendan Frederick23 days ago
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Jacob Misiorowski, in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform, stands on the field holding a baseball and a glove, looking towards the camera.
Sports

Jacob Misiorowski Unveils Pokémon Glove With Charizard Card for MLB All-Star Week

Although arm fatigue will keep Jacob Misiorowski out of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the Brewers star still turned heads in Philadelphia with a custom Pokémon-themed glove featuring a Charizard card embedded in the webbing.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Sauce Walka
Pop Culture

Sauce Walka Puts Nunchuck Skills on Display in Goku Cosplay at Dream Con 2026

Sauce Walks is very talented at using nunchucks.

Trey Alston25 days ago
Piccolo.
Pop Culture

New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like

Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.

Trey Alston27 days ago
'Naruto.'
Pop Culture

'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura

The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Kris Seavers28 days ago
Solo Leveling
Pop Culture

Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters

The original-story film picks up after Season 2.

Trey Alston30 days ago
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A group of people gathered around a person lying on the ground. One person is taking a photo with a smartphone.
Pop Culture

Bizarre Anime Expo Viral Video Shows Woman Gently Stomping on Man's Crotch

A video showing a willing participant of gentle stomping has racked up millions of views on social media.

Joe Price30 days ago
Erling Haaland in a red Norway jersey smiles on the field, with fans in the background.
Sports

Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'

Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."

Mark Elibert30 days ago

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