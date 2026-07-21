DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Pikachu Inspires This Pokemon x Puma Suede Collab

Here's how to buy the 'Pikachu' Puma Suede.

'Pikachu' Puma Suede
The 'Pikachu' Puma Suede releases this week. Via Puma

After dropping a multi-shoe collection in March, Pokémon is once again celebrating its 30th anniversary by partnering with Puma on a new sneaker collab.

This time, the two entities are releasing a vibrant Puma Suede colorway that’s inspired by the iconic Pokémon, Pikachu. The entirety of the premium suede upper dons a yellow color scheme that looks like Pikachu and even has an updated version of the classic Formstripe on the sides designed to look like a lightning bolt. A graphic of Pikachu also appears on the tongue tag, while an additional Pikachu hang tag is attached to the shoelaces. Additional details include the show’s classic “Gotta Catch ‘em All!” tagline printed on the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop this “Pikachu” Puma Suede collab starting on Saturday, July 25 at a pop-up activation located at 101 Union St in Brooklyn, NY, 12-8 pm ET. The sneaker retails for $300.

Related Stories

Pokemon x Puma
Sneakers

Pokemon's New Puma Collection Releases This Week

Pokemon celebrates 30th anniversary with its latest Puma collection.

Victor Deng119 days ago
ASAP Rocky Puma Suede '94
Sneakers

ASAP Rocky's Puma Suede '94 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to cop the ASAP Rocky x Puma Suede '94.

Victor Deng14 days ago
Pokemon x Puma Sneaker Collection
Sneakers

Pokémon and Puma Are Sending You on a Hunt for Sneakers

Gaming franchise Pokémon and Puma are teaming up for a range of footwear and apparel inspired by some of the most iconic characters in the game.

Brandon Richard1355 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App