After dropping a multi-shoe collection in March, Pokémon is once again celebrating its 30th anniversary by partnering with Puma on a new sneaker collab.

This time, the two entities are releasing a vibrant Puma Suede colorway that’s inspired by the iconic Pokémon, Pikachu. The entirety of the premium suede upper dons a yellow color scheme that looks like Pikachu and even has an updated version of the classic Formstripe on the sides designed to look like a lightning bolt. A graphic of Pikachu also appears on the tongue tag, while an additional Pikachu hang tag is attached to the shoelaces. Additional details include the show’s classic “Gotta Catch ‘em All!” tagline printed on the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop this “Pikachu” Puma Suede collab starting on Saturday, July 25 at a pop-up activation located at 101 Union St in Brooklyn, NY, 12-8 pm ET. The sneaker retails for $300.