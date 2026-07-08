Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters

The Solo Leveling franchise is heading to theaters.

Aniplex and Crunchyroll unveiled Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, a theatrical anime film now in production, during the Crunchyroll Showcase at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles.

The announcement dropped on Friday (July 3), with the series’ official account posting: "Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, the brand-new anime theatrical feature film is officially in production — the thrilling continuation of Sung Jinwoo's story after the last season.”

The film picks up directly after the events of Season 2 with an original storyline meant to bridge the narrative with Season 3. According to Hypebeast, the story goes into the psychological toll of Jinwoo's transformation and the deeper mysteries behind the System.

Attendees at Anime Expo got the first look at the film's English title, a teaser key visual, and a concept video screened exclusively at the event.