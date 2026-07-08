Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters

The Solo Leveling franchise is heading to theaters.
Aniplex and Crunchyroll unveiled Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, a theatrical anime film now in production, during the Crunchyroll Showcase at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles.
The announcement dropped on Friday (July 3), with the series’ official account posting: "Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, the brand-new anime theatrical feature film is officially in production — the thrilling continuation of Sung Jinwoo's story after the last season.”
The film picks up directly after the events of Season 2 with an original storyline meant to bridge the narrative with Season 3. According to Hypebeast, the story goes into the psychological toll of Jinwoo's transformation and the deeper mysteries behind the System.
Attendees at Anime Expo got the first look at the film's English title, a teaser key visual, and a concept video screened exclusively at the event.
A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the TV adaptation and Sword Art Online, is returning to animate the film. Tao Tajima is onboard to direct, with Hiroyuki Sawano composing the score. Much of the core creative team from the series reunites alongside a cast that includes Taito Ban, Aleks Le, Rebecca Wang, Makoto Furukawa, SungWon Cho, Haruna Mikawa, Daisuke Hirakawa, and Ian Sinclair.
The production is co-financed by Aniplex, D&C Media, Netmarble, Kakao Piccoma, and Crunchyroll.
The announcement arrives as the franchise sits at a commercial peak. The anime has surpassed 1 million ratings on Crunchyroll—the first series in platform history to reach that milestone—since its January 2024 debut.
The manga's latest physical volume, Vol. 25, ranked as the No. 1 best-selling book in Japan for the week of June 22-28, per Billboard's Japan Book Hot 100. The series has also amassed more than 650 million page views on Piccoma, Japan's leading digital manga and novel platform.
Season 3 of Solo Leveling has been confirmed and is expected to come out in 2027 or 2028.