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Khal

Joined July 2014 | 2105 posts
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Latest Stories

Grand Theft Auto VI

Elderbrook and Bob Moses Talk 2021 Single "Inner Light" Post-'GTA VI' Extended Look (Exclusive)

Their 2021 single saw a 462 percent increase in streams following its appearance in the trailer

Khal9 hours ago
Ari Millen in DEATH OF A YELLOW BIRD

Exclusive: 'Death of a Yellow Bird' Cast and Crew Talk 'Deeply Personal' Film, Release Trailer

Everything you need to know about the new psychological horror from the producers of A24's 'undertone'

Khal2 days ago
SCP Founation logo

Everything You Need to Know About A24's Upcoming SCP Foundation Film

The massive internet project is reportedly becoming part of the 'V/H/S' franchise

Khal4 days ago
Hope

Anatomy of a Scene: 'Hope' Director Na Hong-jin Talks Epic Highway Scene

The director of the frightening feature film talks working with running horses while keeping the humor in line

Khal6 days ago
If I Go Will They See Me

What to Watch This Week: 'If I Go Will They See Me,' Triplemanía 34, and More

From 'If I Go Will They See Me' to the latest episode of HBO's 'Lanterns,' these are the movies and TV shows you should be watching this week.

Khal7 days ago
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Street Fighter

The 21 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Fall 2026: ‘Primetime,' 'Avengers: Doomsday' & More

From 'Primetime' to 'Doomsday,' these are this fall's most anticipated movies

Khal7 days ago
Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026

Hayden Panettiere, James Van Der Beek, Catherine O’Hara, and Chuck Norris are among the celebrities lost in 2026.

Khal7 days ago
Optimus Prime: Awakening

Watch Peter Cullen's Final Performance as Optimus Prime in Exclusive 'Optimus Prime: Awakening' Clip

A fitting tribute to the late Peter Cullen, voice of Optimus Prime

Khal7 days ago
Snoop Dogg performs live at the grand opening of the Long Beach Amphitheater at Long Beach Amphitheater on June 06, 2026 in Long Beach, California.

The Cast of the Snoop Dogg Biopic, Explained

The cast of the 2027 film includes Jonathan Daviss, Lauren London, Algee Smith, and more.

Khal8 days ago
Tenet (2020)

The Most Successful Summer Blockbusters of the Last 20 Years

From 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' through 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' these are the highest-grossing summer blockbusters.

Khal10 days ago
Director/Writer Zach Cregger and Austin Abrams at Fan Event At Comic-Con For Constantin Film And Columbia Pictures' "Resident Evil" on July 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Zach Cregger Talks Casting Austin Abrams in 'Resident Evil'

Cregger's next film is set in the world of 'Resident Evil'; here's how 'Weapons' star Austin Abrams got on board

Khal13 days ago
Buddy at the "Buddy" Los Angeles Special Screening held at the Aero Theater on August 24, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

Everything You Need to Know About 'Buddy'

It's like if your beloved '90s children's show...tried to kill you!

Khal15 days ago
Australian actor Jacob Elordi poses upon arrival on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film 'The Dog Stars', in central London on August 20, 2026.

26 Best Actors in Their 20s: Hollywood's Rising Stars

From Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega to Inde Navarrette and more, this is our definitive list of the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.

Khal15 days ago
Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Druski's 15 Funniest Skits, Ranked

The comedy dynamo behind Coulda Been Love sets the timeline ablaze with every new skit. From TSA workers to Conservative women in America, these are his funniest.

Khal19 days ago
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Akira (1988)

10 Things You Didn't Know About 'Akira'

Everyone should be familiar with the iconic dystopian anime feature. How much do you really know about your favorite anime film’s favorite film?

Khal19 days ago
Actor Tom Hardy is seen on January 13, 2017 in Los Angeles

We Spoke to the Producer Behind Tom Hardy's 1999 Mixtape

Here's how Tom Hardy's fire-hot 1999 mixtape was made, straight from the mouth of producer Eddie Too Tall.

Khal19 days ago
Coyote vs. Acme

Everything You Need to Know About 'Coyote vs. Acme'

From Warner Bros. Discovery tax write-off to finally hitting theaters

Khal20 days ago

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