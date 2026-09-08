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Elderbrook and Bob Moses Talk 2021 Single "Inner Light" Post-'GTA VI' Extended Look (Exclusive)
Their 2021 single saw a 462 percent increase in streams following its appearance in the trailer
Exclusive: 'Death of a Yellow Bird' Cast and Crew Talk 'Deeply Personal' Film, Release Trailer
Everything you need to know about the new psychological horror from the producers of A24's 'undertone'
Everything You Need to Know About A24's Upcoming SCP Foundation Film
The massive internet project is reportedly becoming part of the 'V/H/S' franchise
Anatomy of a Scene: 'Hope' Director Na Hong-jin Talks Epic Highway Scene
The director of the frightening feature film talks working with running horses while keeping the humor in line
What to Watch This Week: 'If I Go Will They See Me,' Triplemanía 34, and More
From 'If I Go Will They See Me' to the latest episode of HBO's 'Lanterns,' these are the movies and TV shows you should be watching this week.
The 21 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Fall 2026: ‘Primetime,' 'Avengers: Doomsday' & More
From 'Primetime' to 'Doomsday,' these are this fall's most anticipated movies
Remembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
Hayden Panettiere, James Van Der Beek, Catherine O’Hara, and Chuck Norris are among the celebrities lost in 2026.
Watch Peter Cullen's Final Performance as Optimus Prime in Exclusive 'Optimus Prime: Awakening' Clip
A fitting tribute to the late Peter Cullen, voice of Optimus Prime
The Cast of the Snoop Dogg Biopic, Explained
The cast of the 2027 film includes Jonathan Daviss, Lauren London, Algee Smith, and more.
The Most Successful Summer Blockbusters of the Last 20 Years
From 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' through 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' these are the highest-grossing summer blockbusters.
Zach Cregger Talks Casting Austin Abrams in 'Resident Evil'
Cregger's next film is set in the world of 'Resident Evil'; here's how 'Weapons' star Austin Abrams got on board
Everything You Need to Know About 'Buddy'
It's like if your beloved '90s children's show...tried to kill you!
26 Best Actors in Their 20s: Hollywood's Rising Stars
From Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega to Inde Navarrette and more, this is our definitive list of the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.
Druski's 15 Funniest Skits, Ranked
The comedy dynamo behind Coulda Been Love sets the timeline ablaze with every new skit. From TSA workers to Conservative women in America, these are his funniest.
10 Things You Didn't Know About 'Akira'
Everyone should be familiar with the iconic dystopian anime feature. How much do you really know about your favorite anime film’s favorite film?
We Spoke to the Producer Behind Tom Hardy's 1999 Mixtape
Here's how Tom Hardy's fire-hot 1999 mixtape was made, straight from the mouth of producer Eddie Too Tall.
Everything You Need to Know About 'Coyote vs. Acme'
From Warner Bros. Discovery tax write-off to finally hitting theaters