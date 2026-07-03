Manga

Manga refers to the serialized Japanese comics that have shaped the country’s pop culture since the post-World War II era, with Osamu Tezuka’s 1947 work *New Treasure Island* often cited as a foundational milestone. Key publications like Shueisha’s *Weekly Shōnen Jump*, launched in 1968, have serialized landmark series such as *Dragon Ball* by Akira Toriyama, *One Piece* by Eiichiro Oda, and *Naruto* by Masashi Kishimoto. These series have been collected into tankōbon volumes and have defined the shōnen demographic, while other magazines like *Bessatsu Margaret* and *Big Comic Spirits* cater to shōjo and seinen readers respectively. The international popularity of manga surged in the 1990s and 2000s, propelled by anime adaptations from studios like Studio Pierrot (for *Bleach*) and Madhouse (for *Death Note*), which introduced titles such as *Bleach* by Tite Kubo and *Death Note* by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata to global audiences. In the 2020s, digital platforms including Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app, Shueisha’s MangaPlus, and Crunchyroll Manga have enabled simultaneous chapter releases in multiple languages, expanding access worldwide. Complex’s coverage of manga highlights both classic series and emerging titles, emphasizing how current serializations influence new anime productions and the evolving global manga market.