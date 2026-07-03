Manga

Manga refers to the serialized Japanese comics that have shaped the country’s pop culture since the post-World War II era, with Osamu Tezuka’s 1947 work *New Treasure Island* often cited as a foundational milestone. Key publications like Shueisha’s *Weekly Shōnen Jump*, launched in 1968, have serialized landmark series such as *Dragon Ball* by Akira Toriyama, *One Piece* by Eiichiro Oda, and *Naruto* by Masashi Kishimoto. These series have been collected into tankōbon volumes and have defined the shōnen demographic, while other magazines like *Bessatsu Margaret* and *Big Comic Spirits* cater to shōjo and seinen readers respectively. The international popularity of manga surged in the 1990s and 2000s, propelled by anime adaptations from studios like Studio Pierrot (for *Bleach*) and Madhouse (for *Death Note*), which introduced titles such as *Bleach* by Tite Kubo and *Death Note* by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata to global audiences. In the 2020s, digital platforms including Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app, Shueisha’s MangaPlus, and Crunchyroll Manga have enabled simultaneous chapter releases in multiple languages, expanding access worldwide. Complex’s coverage of manga highlights both classic series and emerging titles, emphasizing how current serializations influence new anime productions and the evolving global manga market.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
'One Piece' manga
Pop Culture

Japan's Top 10 Manga Revealed in New Survey, 'One Piece' Not in Top 5

'The Apothecary Diaries' is at the No. 1 spot.

Trey Alston3 days ago
A model shows off a Uniqlo T-shirt (UT)
Style

UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90

The capsule pulls high-contrast illustrations and character graphics directly from the Final Saga's currently airing arc.

Trey Alston3 days ago
A character with long silver hair and goggles stands on a rusty bridge amidst overgrown trees and abandoned skyscrapers.
Pop Culture

Post-Apocalyptic Manga 'Tsugumi Project' Gets TV Anime From EAST FISH STUDIO

Director Osamu Honma leads the adaptation of ippatu's action-suspense series, with a teaser PV and full cast details now live.

Brendan Frederick3 days ago
Jacob Misiorowski, in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform, stands on the field holding a baseball and a glove, looking towards the camera.
Sports

Jacob Misiorowski Unveils Pokémon Glove With Charizard Card for MLB All-Star Week

Although arm fatigue will keep Jacob Misiorowski out of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the Brewers star still turned heads in Philadelphia with a custom Pokémon-themed glove featuring a Charizard card embedded in the webbing.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
Advertisement
Solo Leveling
Pop Culture

Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters

The original-story film picks up after Season 2.

Trey Alston10 days ago
Erling Haaland in a red Norway jersey smiles on the field, with fans in the background.
Sports

Erling Haaland Comments on Being Compared to 'Dragon Ball' Villain: 'I Don't Disagree'

Erling Haaland embraced a viral 'Dragon Ball' meme during the World Cup, telling fans, "I mean I don't disagree."

Mark Elibert10 days ago
From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.
Pop Culture

Tilt Rips' Sam Kiki Wants Collectors to Pick Pokémon Grails for Future Packs: 'I'll Go Buy Them'

From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.

Maggie Ekberg16 days ago
Participants of the German Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Championships exchange strategy cards in Schkeuditz, Germany, 18 May 2013.
Pop Culture

Oregon Card Shop Suspends 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Events Over Hygiene Complaints

A Beaverton, Oregon shop suspended local 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' tournaments for one week over hygiene complaints and restroom misuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Statue of Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," wearing a straw hat and red jacket, in a store setting.
Pop Culture

'The One Piece' Set for 2027 Premiere as Netflix Unveils Annecy Animation Slate

The streamer headlines its Annecy showcase with the new One Piece adaptation and a slate of upcoming projects.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Advertisement
US-ENTERTAINMENT-POKEMON-LIFESTYLE-CRIME
Pop Culture

$15,000 Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From California Store in 39 Seconds

Three masked thieves looted The Card Lab in Brentwood on June 6, grabbing $15,000 in Pokémon cards in 39 seconds.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Akira
Pop Culture

'Akira' Creator's New Website Seemingly Teases His Next Anime Film

News about 'Orbital Era' has been practically non-existent for seven years.

Trey Alston66 days ago
Here's Your First Look at the 'One Piece' New and Final Devil Fruit
Pop Culture

Imu’s Devil Fruit May Have Just Changed ‘One Piece’ Forever

Imu’s terrifying new power, the Akuma no Mi, could change everything fans thought they knew about Devil Fruits as 'One Piece' heads deeper into its endgame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Top 5 Netflix Anime

Her list includes a few popular shows, as well as some hidden gems.

Trey Alston77 days ago
Invincible
Pop Culture

'Invincible' Creator Says His Success Proves That Japan's Manga-to-Anime Pipeline Can Work in the US

"...There’s a potential to build something really exciting in this industry that will sustain us for years and years and years."

Trey Alston77 days ago
Advertisement
Kagurabachi
Pop Culture

Popular Manga ‘Kagurabachi’ Is Getting an Anime Adaptation

The manga has appeared in Shonen Jump since 2023.

Trey Alston80 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App