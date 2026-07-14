World Cup AI Anime Videos Go Viral With Dictator Mbappé, Pirate Yamal and More

The 2026 FIFA World Cup hasn't just produced unforgettable moments on the pitch; it's also sparked one of the internet's biggest trends. Across TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube and more, AI-generated anime videos have transformed the tournament into an over-the-top shonen series, complete with superpowers, villains, pirate ships, and dramatic speeches. Many of the clips borrow heavily from popular anime franchises like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and Attack on Titan, turning soccer's biggest stars into larger-than-life characters battling for world domination rather than the World Cup trophy. Some videos have amassed millions of views, with prompt-inputters building ongoing storylines that evolve after nearly every match. Here are some of the biggest AI anime videos taking over World Cup social media. It is worth noting, for context, that several actual anime companies, including Studio Ghibli, have objected to LLMs training on their copyrighted work.

Kylian Mbappé Becomes "The Dictator" Trying to Stop Erling Haaland

The most popular storyline centers around the internet's already-viral "Dictator Mbappé" meme (check out the history of that nickname here). In one cinematic AI video, Mbappé is portrayed as an authoritarian ruler dressed in military attire who grows furious after hearing that Norway breakout star Erling Haaland is being crowned soccer's next superstar. France's squad then confronts one of Norway's players with a simple warning: Haaland isn't allowed to score. The entire storyline exaggerates the long-running online joke that Mbappé controls everything around him, turning one of soccer's biggest memes into a full-fledged anime villain story.

Lionel Messi Warns Lamine Yamal About an Evil Mbappé

Another fan-favorite clip imagines Spain's young stars celebrating after eliminating France in a fictional rematch inspired by last summer's UEFA European Championship. Lamine Yamal confidently reminds his teammates that they've already beaten Mbappé before, but the celebration doesn't last long. Messi suddenly appears as the wise mentor figure common in anime, warning Yamal that the Mbappé approaching them isn't the same player they defeated before. Moments later, Mbappé arrives as a glowing, villain-like final boss complete with dark aura effects and exaggerated facial expressions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Introduces the World Cup Semifinalists Like an Anime Tournament Arc

One of the most cinematic videos imagines FIFA President Gianni Infantino introducing the World Cup semifinalists as if they're characters entering the final stage of an anime tournament. Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi each receive elaborate entrances before revealing unique supernatural powers. The animation resembles the opening of a major battle arc, complete with glowing energy, dramatic narration, and transformations worthy of anime classics such as Dragon Ball Z and Naruto.

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets His Younger Self

One of the most emotional AI videos imagines Cristiano Ronaldo nearing the end of his legendary career. An exhausted, older Ronaldo is approached by his younger Real Madrid-era self, who reminds him that "the No. 1 never holds their head down." The video flashes through iconic moments from Ronaldo's career as a young Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal look on in admiration. It ends with Ronaldo rising to his feet while fans cry around him, determined to finish his career on a high note.

Spain Becomes a One Piece Pirate Crew

Another viral favorite borrows directly from One Piece. The Spanish national team sails across the ocean aboard a pirate ship led by captain Lamine Yamal, preparing for an all-out assault against France. Before reaching their destination, however, they encounter another massive vessel commanded by Jude Bellingham and England.

Messi Arrives at Marineford to Save Lamine D. Yamal

Another viral AI video draws heavily from One Piece's iconic Marineford arc. In the clip, Lamine D. Yamal is portrayed as a captured pirate awaiting execution while Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane serve as powerful Marine generals guarding him. Just as all hope appears lost, Lionel Messi arrives in dramatic fashion to rescue the young star, triggering an all-out battle between soccer's biggest names.

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