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New 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Trailer Reveals Power-Up Change Fans Might Not Like

Bandai Namco has offered a closer look at the gameplay for the upcoming game.

Piccolo.
YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is on the way, and a new trailer has highlighted a key change about power-ups that might leave fans a little upset.

Released on Thursday (July 9), the preview includes gameplay footage and reveals several new game mechanics, like Soul Assists and Soul Switch. While these new changes have the potential to be thrilling during a match, there's another change causing frustration amongst fans.

Awakening is a new feature that lets players power up into a new state. For Saiyans, for instance, this means they can turn into a Super Saiyan. The mechanic differs from species to species.

However, Awakening is a limited-time upgrade, when it was previously untimed. In the trailer, the protagonist character can only stay Super Saiyan for 60 seconds. That adds a whole new level of strategy to the game that most players won't like, considering that one of the main draws of the previous game was continuously powering up into new forms.

Whether the feature gets changed or not before the game is released is anyone's guess. The good news is that without a concrete launch date in mind, there's still plenty of time for it to be addressed. So far, the game has been confirmed to release in 2027.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 was announced in April at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event in Los Angeles. "As revealed in the announcement trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, players will get to explore and uncover exciting new stories in West City, the vibrant new world set in Age 1000," read an official description of the game. "Guided into the ranks of the Great Saiyan Squad, you’ll fight alongside allies as events there begin to take shape."

"The game combines an epic story-driven RPG experience that will take Dragon Ball fans on an unforgettable, action-packed journey into this new universe and its cast of characters."

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released in 2016. The game has sold more than 10 million copies since its release.

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