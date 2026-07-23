Kenji Kamiyama Is Building a Brand-New Gundam Universe With 'RG XARX-ZERO'

The title is officially pronounced "Alex Zero." The show takes place in a wholly original universe with no connection to the Universal Century or the Common Era timelines that have anchored the franchise for decades, per the official Bandai Namco Filmworks press release .

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO at San Diego Comic-Con International 2026, confirming that Kenji Kamiyama will direct and handle series composition for the new anime. The series is set for release in 2027 and is produced by Sola Animation.

Gundam is getting a clean-slate reinvention, and the director behind Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is the one drawing it up.

Kamiyama, who also served as writer on Eden of the East and Supervising Director for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, described the project as creatively freeing once he stopped trying to reverse-engineer what makes the franchise tick.

"When I was approached with the idea of creating 'a Gundam set in an entirely new timeline, one that is neither the Universal Century nor the Common Era,' I found myself wrestling with all sorts of questions," he said.

"The more I turned over the question of what fundamentally makes Gundam 'Gundam,' the further I drifted from the creative excitement that should have been driving the project,” he added. “So, I stepped back and reminded myself: I had been given the chance to create my own Gundam from the ground up for a series I've loved for years. What could be more exciting than that? Once I found my way back to that excitement, a fresh and unexpected Gundam began to take shape. That Gundam is Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO."

RG XARX-ZERO anchors the larger RG Project, a next-generation Gundam initiative spanning anime, games, and other media. The companion video game Gundam Rogue Orbit, set roughly 100 years after the events of the anime, was unveiled at Summer Game Fest on June 5 and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam in 2027.