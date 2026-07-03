Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.Marc Griffin
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Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
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The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick