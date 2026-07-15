Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

According to Anime News Network, the collaboration goes all in on the series. Fans can order the One For All Burger with Plus Ultra Fries and wash it down with a Detroit Smash Lemonade—all named after powers, attacks, and catchphrases tied to the franchise’s heroes. Trill Burgers previewed the full lineup on Instagram before it officially launched the menu on July 11.

Bun B and Andy Nguyen’s award-winning Houston smash burger chain has joined forces with My Hero Academia for a limited-edition meal celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary. The crossover runs through August 9 at the chain’s Montrose, Spring, and Missouri City locations.

The main event is more than a standard smash burger with new branding. Trill Burgers describes the One For All Burger as a “tender hamburger steak patty with demi-glazed beef gravy, American cheese, cabbage and onion,” finished with sesame-citrus dressing.

The combo’s Plus Ultra Fries are loaded with okonomi sauce, mayonnaise, Japanese furikake seasoning, and paper-thin bonito flakes.

Even the drink gets its own power-up. The Detroit Smash Lemonade combines lemon with pineapple pieces, mango slices, and a kiwi-based syrup. Its name references one of the signature attacks used by All Might and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, the central heroes of My Hero Academia. All Might’s “Plus Ultra” motto also supplies the name for the loaded fries.

Created as a manga before becoming an international anime hit, My Hero Academia follows Deku, a teenager born without a superpower—or “Quirk”—in a world where extraordinary abilities are the norm. After proving his courage, Deku inherits the powerful One For All Quirk from his idol, All Might, and enters U.A. High School to train alongside future heroes including Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Ochaco Uraraka.

Trill Burgers is also dropping a white anniversary T-shirt featuring Deku’s journey toward becoming the Number 1 Hero, with sizes ranging from small through 2XL.