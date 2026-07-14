Jacob Misiorowski Unveils Pokémon Glove With Charizard Card for MLB All-Star Week

Jacob Misiorowski may not be taking the mound during the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, but the Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower still found a way to steal the spotlight. Ahead of Tuesday night's Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Misiorowski unveiled a custom Pokémon-themed glove featuring a Charizard trading card embedded directly into the webbing. Major League Baseball showcased the one-of-a-kind glove on social media Monday, where it quickly became one of the most talked-about pieces of All-Star gear.

The custom mitt, designed by 44 Pro, features a fiery red, yellow, and orange color scheme inspired by the iconic Fire-type Pokémon. Misiorowski's last name is stitched onto the glove using the familiar Pokémon logo font, while the centerpiece is what appears to be a 2000 Japanese Neo Premium File Charizard No. 6 card displayed inside a protective window built into the glove's webbing. For Misiorowski, the Charizard glove is simply the latest chapter in his growing love affair with Pokémon. Earlier this season, the 24-year-old debuted a purple glove featuring a Japanese Gengar card inside the webbing. In June, he swapped that out for another custom glove showcasing his own rookie baseball card. His fascination with Pokémon predates both gloves. Last August, Misiorowski went viral after pulling a holographic Charizard card inside the Brewers clubhouse following a victory over the New York Mets, drawing an excited reaction from teammates. Fans have also embraced the theme. Earlier this season, one supporter presented Misiorowski with an oversized custom Pokémon card after he tossed a one-hit Maddux against the Philadelphia Phillies. The artwork transformed the hard-throwing right-hander into an electric-type Pokémon complete with a devastating "Four-Seam Fastball" attack.