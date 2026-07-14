ippatu's post-apocalyptic action manga Tsugumi Project is getting the anime treatment, with a TV adaptation officially announced today alongside a teaser promotional video and visual.

EAST FISH STUDIO is producing the series under director Osamu Honma, with Yoko Yonaiyama handling screenwriting and Haruka Sagawa serving as character designer. The teaser PV was published to NBCUniversal Anime/Music's YouTube channel to mark the announcement.

An official website at toratsugumi.jp and an X account under the handle @toratsugumi_PJ both launched today as part of the reveal.

The initial cast includes Runa Nakashima, Tomo Nakai, and Tomohiko Imai. A follow-up update has since added seventeen more cast members, with a new visual and trailer released alongside them.

Tsugumi Project follows Leon, a soldier of fortune falsely convicted of a crime who is dropped into a region once known as Japan, now sealed off from the outside world for over two centuries after nuclear war. Leon and his fellow convicts have one year to track down a weapon known only by the codename TORATSUGUMI in exchange for their freedom. The ruined region is populated by irradiated monsters and a half-human, taloned girl who crosses paths with Leon on his mission.