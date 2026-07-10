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'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura

The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

'Naruto.'
Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Naruto is getting a live-action movie, and the studio behind it is on the hunt for actors to play the iconic characters.

Lionsgate announced a live-action adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's beloved manga in 2024. As reported by Variety on Thursday (July 9), a casting search is now underway for the roles of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, who make up Team 7.

The project is set to be helmed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include Shang-Chi, The Glass Castle, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to debut later this month.

"Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it's an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time," Cretton said in a statement.

"Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, 'Naruto' is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie!" Kishimoto added. "And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it! If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. … I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!"

Jeyun Munford's company Hisako is set to co-produce, while Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu will produce for Arad Productions with Jeremy Latcham.

The Naruto manga, which follows a teen ninja who wants to become the leader of his village, has been printed over 250 million times. The series has come to life in anime series and films, video games, and more.

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