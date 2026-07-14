Ten years after Mob Psycho 100 first hit screens, the anime's original team has come back together for something new.

A commemorative short, running about two minutes, premiered at the "Mob Psycho 100 Anime 10th Anniversary Event: Reunion" in Kawaguchi City, Saitama on July 12, according to Anime News Network. The date was no accident: it marks exactly a decade since Season 1 began airing on July 12, 2016. The short is now publicly available with English subtitles on the Warner Bros. Japan Anime YouTube channel.

The self-contained short is set at the Spirits and Such Consultation Office, where Reigen's scheme to launch his own video channel goes sideways when a supernatural incident puts him in a tight spot. Mob, Dimple, and Tome also appear. Voice actors Setsuo Ito and Takahiro Sakurai reprise their roles as Mob and Reigen, respectively, joined by two other returning original cast members.

Director Yuzuru Tachikawa, who helmed Seasons 1 and 2, took on writing, storyboarding, and technical direction duties as well. Animation director Yoshimichi Kameda, the anime's original character designer, also created a new anniversary illustration for the occasion.

Kameda spoke to the reunion atmosphere on set. "We managed to reassemble almost the entire original team," he said. "Everything starts so familiarly and effortlessly, as if the previous episode aired just last week. 'Mob Psycho 100' is a special work for me, thanks to which I saw many new horizons."