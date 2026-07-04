The New Anime Release Guide (July 2026)

If you’re a fan of anime, you know that we are eating good right now. Whether it’s the success of KPop Demon Hunters or series like One Piece, the influx of new anime series means that having a Crunchyroll subscription is a must; sure, you can find dope anime on Netflix and other streamers, but you’re truly missing out on many of the best series, season after season, if you aren’t on Crunchyroll.
With anime’s 2026 summer season kicking off right…now, a guide to what’s upcoming in anime just makes sense. We’ll be keeping an eye on things, with hopes to help you pick some of the freshest new series across the vast anime landscape. From Prime Video’s gorgeous The Ghost in the Shell adaptation to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, here’s your guide to what’s coming out next in anime.
Black Torch
Premiere date: July 4, 2026
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
From the pages of Jump Scare to an anime adaptation on Crunchyroll, Black Torch is finally here. Produced by 100studio, the series follows Jiro Azuma, a teen punk who is an animal whisperer who could also slice you in two. After encountering a black cat that is really the mononoke known as Rago of the Black Star of Doom, Jiro and Rago form a bond that puts them deeper into the dark world of the mononoke.
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Premiere date: July 4, 2026
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Up for some more historical anime? Check out Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which is directed by Naoko Yamada and Abel Góngora and is based on the manga A Witch’s Life in Mongol, which is set in the 13th century and follows the story of Sitara, a young girl who has been sold into slavery. The story highlights how the region changed, being told through the eyes of Sitara, who is freed and now vowing revenge. This could be one of the more fantastic sleepers of the season!
One Piece: Heroines
Premiere date: July 5, 2026
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Are you a fan of One Piece but would rather learn about the female characters in the series? Heroines, a One Piece light novel series that debuted in 2021, is just for you, and now coming to Crunchyroll with this anime adaptation.
Goodbye, Lara
Premiere date: July 5, 2026
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Shout out original anime productions, especially ones that take place under, atop, and around the sea. Lara is a mermaid princess with an adoring family (including her Sea King father), but, in a desire to see more, she attempts to drink a potion to become human, only to be turned into bubbles. This series is Lara’s quest to be reborn and find her true love.
Sparks of Tomorrow
Premiere date: July 5, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Netflix’s latest anime is powered by steam. Sparks of Tomorrow (based on the light novel 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku) is set in a 20th-century Kyoto, and follows a boy and a girl, both dreaming of what’s beyond the horizon.
Tomb Raider King
Premiere date: July 6, 2026
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Just so we are clear, this has nothing to do with the popular Tomb Raider video game series. With the success of Solo Leveling, it’s no surprise that more anime are being developed from that medium. In any case, Tomb Raider King features spelunking, dragons, and a quest for relics. This one is going to RIP!
The Ghost in the Shell
Premiere date: July 7, 2026
Where to Watch: Prime Video
The latest adaptation of the iconic Ghost in the Shell may be one of the best new anime to release this year. Early reviews are singing its praises, highlighting everything from the gorgeous hand-drawn visuals to its faithful adaptation of the original manga, which means the humor you may not have seen in the groundbreaking 1995 film is intact. For fans of the cyberpunk genre or those just looking for a beautiful series, The Ghost in the Shell is here.
Thunder 3
Premiere date: July 8, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
What an intriguing story; it follows a trio of friends, known as the Small Three, who must travel through a portal to rescue the sister of one of them. Upon reaching the alternate universe, they soon realize that they have been given powers! It sounds as fun as it looks, and it looks like a dream ripped from the pages of your favorite manga.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity
Premiere date: July 25, 2026
Where to Watch: Hulu
Part 4 of Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War, dubbed “The Calamity,” is finally here. We’re nearing the close of the Soul Reapers saga; now is the time to fight for the fate of, well, everything. The final battle is here!
Dragon Ball Super: Beerus
Premiere date: Fall 2026
Where to Watch: Fuji TV
Ready for a new ENHANCHED take on 2013’s Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods? Then get hype for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, which is said to include “a large volume of newly added and redrawn cuts, as well as a reconstructed narrative,” with the battle with Beerus reportedly being longer than the arc it's based on. With word that new sound and dialogue were re-recorded for this project, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus should be a treat for those who want to see a fully realized Beerus.