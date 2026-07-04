The New Anime Release Guide (July 2026)

If you’re a fan of anime, you know that we are eating good right now. Whether it’s the success of KPop Demon Hunters or series like One Piece, the influx of new anime series means that having a Crunchyroll subscription is a must; sure, you can find dope anime on Netflix and other streamers, but you’re truly missing out on many of the best series, season after season, if you aren’t on Crunchyroll.

With anime’s 2026 summer season kicking off right…now, a guide to what’s upcoming in anime just makes sense. We’ll be keeping an eye on things, with hopes to help you pick some of the freshest new series across the vast anime landscape. From Prime Video’s gorgeous The Ghost in the Shell adaptation to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, here’s your guide to what’s coming out next in anime.