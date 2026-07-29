MGK Reminds Everyone He's the 'Rap Devil' on New Track 'JKK' With Yuki Chiba

MGK wants to remind everyone who he is on new track "JKK," which sees him team up with acclaimed Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba — check it out below.

Produced by No Love for the Middle Child, BazeXX and SlimXX, the rapid-fire record hears the two rappers puff their chests out, while Kelz also pays homage to some of Japan's most popular animes.

"JJK, I'm going gojo, six-eye technique/ 'Demon Slayer' katana slice, all demigods must bleed/ 'Chainsaw Man,' I'm the rap devil, who the fuck try me?" he begins the track, referencing his scathing 2018 Eminem diss track.

He continues: "'Hunter x Hunter,’ I'm like Killua, goin' Godspeed/ JJK, blood manipulate, Choso gang affiliate/ Mob in Tokyo, curse assimilate, out the underworld, we originate/ Chia, Fushiguro, all my dogs shikigami/ Yuji, shoot at them like Fuji, we don't hide the bodies."

The track comes alongside a fun music video that sees the MGK and Chiba in yellow and red respectively, while the rest of the visual is shot in black and white. Directed by Sam Cahill, you can check out the song and video below.