MGK Reminds Everyone He's the 'Rap Devil' on New Track 'JKK' With Yuki Chiba

Key Takeaways
- MGK drops a new rapid-fire track called "JKK" with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, positioning it as a reminder that he’s still the self-proclaimed "rap devil."
- Over production from No Love for the Middle Child, BazeXX, and SlimXX, MGK flexes anime-heavy bars with nods to Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Hunter x Hunter while Chiba matches the energy.
- The song arrives with a Sam Cahill–directed video that contrasts MGK in yellow and Chiba in red against stark black-and-white visuals.
MGK wants to remind everyone who he is on new track "JKK," which sees him team up with acclaimed Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba — check it out below.
Produced by No Love for the Middle Child, BazeXX and SlimXX, the rapid-fire record hears the two rappers puff their chests out, while Kelz also pays homage to some of Japan's most popular animes.
"JJK, I'm going gojo, six-eye technique/ 'Demon Slayer' katana slice, all demigods must bleed/ 'Chainsaw Man,' I'm the rap devil, who the fuck try me?" he begins the track, referencing his scathing 2018 Eminem diss track.
He continues: "'Hunter x Hunter,’ I'm like Killua, goin' Godspeed/ JJK, blood manipulate, Choso gang affiliate/ Mob in Tokyo, curse assimilate, out the underworld, we originate/ Chia, Fushiguro, all my dogs shikigami/ Yuji, shoot at them like Fuji, we don't hide the bodies."
The track comes alongside a fun music video that sees the MGK and Chiba in yellow and red respectively, while the rest of the visual is shot in black and white. Directed by Sam Cahill, you can check out the song and video below.
For those unfamiliar with Yuki Chiba, he's built a huge following through his breakout hit "Team Tomodachi," the chart-topping collaboration "Mamushi" with Megan Thee Stallion and collaborations with Murda Beatz, Feid and Big Sean.
He's set to launch his debut North American headlining tour this coming November.