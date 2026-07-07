Bizarre Anime Expo Viral Video Shows Woman Gently Stomping on Man's Crotch

A bizarre video showing a woman in cosplay gently stomping on a willing man’s crotch at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles has gone viral.

In the clip, which can be seen below, a small crowd gathered around as a woman repeatedly stomped on a guy’s crotch as he lay on the floor. He was clearly having a good time, too, smiling and laughing.

The 2026 edition of Anime Expo, which bills itself as the "largest celebration of Japanese pop culture” in the country, certainly seemed to bring out the best in its attendees.

The clip has already garnered over 11 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and over 39,000 likes.