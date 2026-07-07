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Bizarre Anime Expo Viral Video Shows Woman Gently Stomping on Man's Crotch

A video showing a willing participant of gentle stomping has racked up millions of views on social media.

Attendees walk around the 2026 Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.
Kayla Bartkowski via Getty Images

A bizarre video showing a woman in cosplay gently stomping on a willing man’s crotch at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles has gone viral.

In the clip, which can be seen below, a small crowd gathered around as a woman repeatedly stomped on a guy’s crotch as he lay on the floor. He was clearly having a good time, too, smiling and laughing.
The 2026 edition of Anime Expo, which bills itself as the "largest celebration of Japanese pop culture” in the country, certainly seemed to bring out the best in its attendees.

The clip has already garnered over 11 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and over 39,000 likes.

Anime Expo 2026 took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles, bringing in a diverse crowd of anime fans. There was over 1000 hours of programming, panels, and workshops this year. This included everything from panels about voice acting in anime, previews of highly-anticipated video games and anime series, and a “J-Pop Sound Capsule” featuring performances from a variety of artists.

Many companies also used the event as an opportunity to announce new projects and acquisitions, with trailers for some of the biggest anime series and movies on the horizon. Crunchyroll, the biggest streaming platform for anime, announced an anime adaptation of Here U Are, a movie for the popular series Solo Leveling, and a new project from Studio Trigger, which previously produced the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Little Witch Academia, and Promare.

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