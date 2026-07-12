Sauce Walka Puts Nunchuck Skills on Display in Goku Cosplay at Dream Con 2026

The rapper arrived at the George R. Brown Convention Center dressed head-to-toe as the Dragon Ball Z hero before breaking out the nunchucks in front of attendees. He also attempted to go Super Saiyan like Goku, but, sadly, his hair didn’t turn yellow.

The nunchuck moment landed today, July 12, the final day of Dream Con 2026. The convention, founded by YouTube creator group RDCWorld and billed as a celebration of gaming, anime, sports, film, and pop culture, ran July 10-12 in downtown Houston.

In other recent Sauce Walka news, the rapper released a track called “Baby Mama Drama” in the wake of allegations made by the mother of his child, Kiley Lossen.

On the track, Walka addressed the co-parenting tensions and unpaid child support allegations. “Bitch, you don't never drop the kids off / White hoe look like jigsaw, Black bitch thick and her skin soft / Little apartment bitch this the big house / See me with the bitch and her friends out / Now it's time for me to keep the kids home / That was just a lie still can't see em / Never took my son to the museum,” he rapped.

He also brought up Drake, whom Lossen claimed was the reason that Sauce Walka damaged a Mercedes-Maybach he bought for her. "Not a ice man, just a cold pimp / Talking to the trick through the whole DM,” he rapped.