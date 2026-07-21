Netflix's First 'LEGO One Piece' Trailer Puts Usopp in Charge

Season 3 of Netflix's live-action One Piece isn't landing until 2027, but the streamer just gave fans something to hold them over: the first trailer for LEGO One Piece, a two-part animated special that retells the events of the live-action show through the... let's say generously embellished memory of Usopp.

Premiering September 29, the special is built around a particularly crazy framing device: Usopp regaling Chopper with tales of the crew's East Blue adventures, set right before Chopper actually joins the crew. Naturally, Usopp casts himself as the mastermind behind the whole voyage to the Grand Line—single-handedly taking down Arlong and Alvida along the way, if you ask him. Zoro, unimpressed as always, isn't buying it, and the trailer leans hard into the crew calling out his exaggerations in real time.

The live-action cast returns to voice their minifigure counterparts: Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Callum Kerr (Smoker), and Charithra Chandran (Nefertari Vivi / Miss Wednesday).

Visually, the trailer nails the blocky aesthetic with oversized expressions and clever brick-built gags. We get glimpses of Fishmen skirmishes, Chopper's Heavy Point form, and Luffy's stretch powers—but the standout joke belongs to Mihawk, who draws a giant orange LEGO brick separator during his duel with Zoro.

The special comes from Atomic Cartoons, with Tom Hyndman writing and Chelsea Ker directing. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda serves as executive producer.