UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90

UNIQLO UT is taking its long-running One Piece partnership to the front lines of the Final Saga, with a new Elbaph Arc Artwork T-Shirt collection dropping July 20 in the United States.

The capsule arrives in the form of tees that cost $29.90 and will be available in UNIQLO stores and online on June 20, with the web drop scheduled for mid-morning ET. The collection carries no lottery restrictions or exclusivity conditions and lands as part of UNIQLO UT's Spring/Summer 2026 season.

According to UNIQLO's official US website, the pieces in the collection feature "illustrations from the latest series that introduce a new adventure and heart-stirring scenes."