UNIQLO UT's 'One Piece' Elbaph Arc Collection Drops July 20 for $29.90

UNIQLO UT is taking its long-running One Piece partnership to the front lines of the Final Saga, with a new Elbaph Arc Artwork T-Shirt collection dropping July 20 in the United States.
The capsule arrives in the form of tees that cost $29.90 and will be available in UNIQLO stores and online on June 20, with the web drop scheduled for mid-morning ET. The collection carries no lottery restrictions or exclusivity conditions and lands as part of UNIQLO UT's Spring/Summer 2026 season.
According to UNIQLO's official US website, the pieces in the collection feature "illustrations from the latest series that introduce a new adventure and heart-stirring scenes."
Where prior UT One Piece drops leaned into nostalgia from earlier arcs, this capsule commits fully to the current story. The short-sleeve tees have arc-specific artwork and character-focused graphics, with high-contrast illustrations serving as the central design element on each piece.
The Elbaph Arc is the 33rd story arc of the One Piece manga and anime, and the second arc of the Final Saga. The Straw Hat Pirates travel to Elbaph, a legendary island of giants, joined by Lilith, Kuma, Bonney, and the Giant Warrior Pirates.
The island had been teased as far back as the Little Garden and Enies Lobby arcs, representing nearly two decades of narrative buildup finally paying off on screen. The anime began airing the arc in early April 2026 via Crunchyroll simulcast.
In other One Piece news, Netflix has announced that its upcoming series The One Piece will debut globally in February.