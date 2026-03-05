Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's 'Chicago' Air Jordan 13

The 'Chicago' Air Jordan 13 retro drops this month.

'Chicago' Air Jordan 13
The 'Chicago' Air Jordan 13 returns on March 14. Via Nike

The "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 isn't the only original colorway of Michael Jordan's 13th signature shoe that's expected to return in 2026. Shown here is the "Chicago" iteration that will also make its return to retailers next year.

Images of the 2026 "Chicago" Air Jordan 13 have surfaced this week in grade-school sizing. The shape of this version is slightly different from the adult pairs, but its classic white, black, and red color scheme remains identical to the OG release. The standout design element of the Jordan 13 is the 3D hologram by the ankle that's supposed to resemble a cat eye, referencing MJ's "Black Cat" nickname.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the 2026 "Chicago" Air Jordan 13 will be released in full-family sizing on March 13. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (03/05): Jordan Brand has confirmed that this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 13 retro (style code: 414571-102) will release via SNKRS on March 14 for $215. Grab a closer look at this year’s version below.

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