The "He Got Game" Air Jordan 13 isn't the only original colorway of Michael Jordan's 13th signature shoe that's expected to return in 2026. Shown here is the "Chicago" iteration that will also make its return to retailers next year.

Images of the 2026 "Chicago" Air Jordan 13 have surfaced this week in grade-school sizing. The shape of this version is slightly different from the adult pairs, but its classic white, black, and red color scheme remains identical to the OG release. The standout design element of the Jordan 13 is the 3D hologram by the ankle that's supposed to resemble a cat eye, referencing MJ's "Black Cat" nickname.