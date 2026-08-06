After previewing a friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 1 in December, Free The Youth’s cofounder Kelly Kurlz has unveiled its next Air Jordan collab, which fans can actually buy.
Shown here is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collab that’s slated to drop later this year. The duo’s Jordan 16 follows a similar color scheme to their previous Jordan 1, donning a metallic silver makeup paired with Ghanaian hues, including orange and green. The shroud on the upper is also reversible, featuring a graphic of eagle wings, while the Free The Youth branding is stamped on the tongue. The sneakers also come in a special box, with the inside of the lid reading “We succeeded in giving the people hope.”
Despite the teaser from Kelly Kurlz, release details for the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 have yet to be announced by the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
UPDATE (08/06): Free The Youth has confirmed that it’s hosting a pop-up at the Awake NYC store for the release of its Air Jordan 16 collection this Saturday, Aug. 8. The pop-up is located at 62 Orchard Street and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For those who aren’t in New York, a wider drop for the range is scheduled for Aug. 15.