After previewing a friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 1 in December, Free The Youth’s cofounder Kelly Kurlz has unveiled its next Air Jordan collab, which fans can actually buy.

Shown here is the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collab that’s slated to drop later this year. The duo’s Jordan 16 follows a similar color scheme to their previous Jordan 1, donning a metallic silver makeup paired with Ghanaian hues, including orange and green. The shroud on the upper is also reversible, featuring a graphic of eagle wings, while the Free The Youth branding is stamped on the tongue. The sneakers also come in a special box, with the inside of the lid reading “We succeeded in giving the people hope.”