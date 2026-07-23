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How to Buy the 2026 'Flint' Air Jordan 13

The classic 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 releases in August.

'Flint' Air Jordan 13
The 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 releases on August 1. Via Nike

The “Flint” Air Jordan 13 is a colorway that has returned to retailers several times since its original release in 1998, but the OG colorway is returning yet again soon.

Shown above is the 2026 version of the “Flint” Air Jordan 13 (style code: IW3808-400) via StockX. The latest retro is a fairly straightforward reissue of the ‘98 pair, featuring a white tumbled leather toe box, blue mesh panels on the lateral and medial sides, and grey suede on the mudguard and midsole. The signature green-colored hologram is featured on the collar, while a blue Jumpman is embroidered on the tongue.

The “Flint” Air Jordan 13 has released four times since 1998, including in 2005, 2010, and 2020.

At the time of writing, the release details for the 2026 “Flint” Air Jordan 13 have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

UPDATE (07/23): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the 2026 “Flint” Air Jordan 13 releases on Aug. 1 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215.

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