The “Flint” Air Jordan 13 is a colorway that has returned to retailers several times since its original release in 1998, but the OG colorway is returning yet again soon.

Shown above is the 2026 version of the “Flint” Air Jordan 13 (style code: IW3808-400) via StockX. The latest retro is a fairly straightforward reissue of the ‘98 pair, featuring a white tumbled leather toe box, blue mesh panels on the lateral and medial sides, and grey suede on the mudguard and midsole. The signature green-colored hologram is featured on the collar, while a blue Jumpman is embroidered on the tongue.