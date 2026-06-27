Jordan Brand is set to bring back the coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 this summer, according to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The Olympics-themed “Miro” Air Jordan 7 originally dropped in 2008 ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing that year. The sneaker features a colorful design and graphics on the upper, said to be inspired by artist Joan Miró’s Dona i Ocell sculpture located in Barcelona, Spain. The sneaker also features multi-colored pull tabs and shoelaces on the upper, referencing the Olympic rings, while Michael Jordan’s 1992 Dream Team jersey number appears on the heel tab. Completing the look is a translucent outsole featuring the same graphics as the uppers.