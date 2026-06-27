Sneakers

How to Buy the 2026 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 Retro

The coveted 'Miro' Jordan 7 returns in July.

'Miro' Air Jordan 7
The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 returns in July. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is set to bring back the coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 this summer, according to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The Olympics-themed “Miro” Air Jordan 7 originally dropped in 2008 ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing that year. The sneaker features a colorful design and graphics on the upper, said to be inspired by artist Joan Miró’s Dona i Ocell sculpture located in Barcelona, Spain. The sneaker also features multi-colored pull tabs and shoelaces on the upper, referencing the Olympic rings, while Michael Jordan’s 1992 Dream Team jersey number appears on the heel tab. Completing the look is a translucent outsole featuring the same graphics as the uppers.

At the time of writing, early images of the 2026 “Miro” Air Jordan 7 have yet to emerge, and the pair shown above is the original version from 2008. According to the accounts, the upcoming retro will be a straightforward remake and come with its five-lace box set.

Currently, the “Miro” Air Jordan 7 retro is slated to drop on June 27, but the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

UPDATE (06/27): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the 2026 “Miro” Air Jordan 7 retro will release on July 10 via SNKRS for $255. Grab a closer look at the style below.

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