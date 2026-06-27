Jordan Brand is set to bring back the coveted “Miro” Air Jordan 7 this summer, according to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.
The Olympics-themed “Miro” Air Jordan 7 originally dropped in 2008 ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing that year. The sneaker features a colorful design and graphics on the upper, said to be inspired by artist Joan Miró’s Dona i Ocell sculpture located in Barcelona, Spain. The sneaker also features multi-colored pull tabs and shoelaces on the upper, referencing the Olympic rings, while Michael Jordan’s 1992 Dream Team jersey number appears on the heel tab. Completing the look is a translucent outsole featuring the same graphics as the uppers.
At the time of writing, early images of the 2026 “Miro” Air Jordan 7 have yet to emerge, and the pair shown above is the original version from 2008. According to the accounts, the upcoming retro will be a straightforward remake and come with its five-lace box set.
Currently, the “Miro” Air Jordan 7 retro is slated to drop on June 27, but the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.
UPDATE (06/27): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the 2026 “Miro” Air Jordan 7 retro will release on July 10 via SNKRS for $255. Grab a closer look at the style below.