Halle Berry Celebrates Upcoming 60th Birthday, Promotes Vaginal Moisturizer

As one of Hollywood’s most enduring sex symbols, Halle Berry is showing no sign of slowing down as she enters her 60s. In a video shared on X, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on turning 60 in a few weeks while celebrating the launch of her new intimate wellness product, "Juicy Like a Peach." Berry opened the video from Fiji, where she said she was marking two major milestones. "I am in Fiji celebrating two things," she said. "My 60th birthday. I don't know how that happened, but I thank God every day that it did."

The actress said reaching the milestone has left her feeling better than ever. "I've never felt better, mind, body and spirit," she said. "Time is a construct. Age is just a number, so who cares?" Berry also used the moment to spotlight "Juicy Like a Peach," a product from her women's wellness brand Respin Health, which focuses on helping women maintain intimacy throughout menopause. "This is for all my menopausal ladies going down that path of life, trying to hold on to your intimacy, because that's what makes us us," Berry said. "It's a vital part of being a woman, and there's no reason that part of our lives should have to change in any way." She described the product as a daily moisturizer for intimate wellness, comparing it to the skincare routines many people already follow. The product itself relieves vaginal dryness and painful sex with frequest application.

"Consider it like a daily moisturizer, like we put on our face every day to keep this moist and supple," she said. "That's what Juicy Like a Peach does." Berry encouraged followers to pick up the product at Ulta before closing the video with a playful nod to its name. "Eternally juicy like a peach," she said. "And enjoy all of your vacations and every birthday that you have to come." Berry has spent the past few weeks celebrating the milestone. On the July 15 episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the actress said her sex life has only improved with age, especially with her fiance, soul musician Van Hunt. “Down that path of life, perimenopause, everything gets dry, like I said, and so intimacy and sex can become painful,” Berry told Kotb. “And so many divorces happen around this time of life because women become unable and unwilling to have sex because it’s so painful.”