More Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows Rumored to Drop in 2025

The "Velvet Brown" makeup might not be the only Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to drop next year. According to @Sneakermarketro and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, new "Shy Pink" and "Dark Pony" colorways are hitting retailers in early 2025.

No images of the purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low styles have leaked, and the photo pictured above is a mock-up rendering of the forthcoming sneakers.

The "Shy Pink" pair is expected to be available in men's sizes, while the "Dark Pony" makeup will arrive exclusively in women's sizes. It's worth noting that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have rarely deviated from their signature earth-tone color schemes for their Air Jordan 1 collabs, but this upcoming duo looks to incorporate pink accents on the shoes.

At the time of writing, these "Shy Pink" and "Dark Pony" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low "Shy Pink"

Release Date: Spring 2025

Color: Sail/Shy Pink/Muslin

Style #: DM7866-106