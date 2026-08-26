Sneakers

Official Look at the 2026 'Royal' Air Jordan 1

The 'Royal' Air Jordan 1 retro is releasing in October.

'Royal' Air Jordan 1 High
The 'Royal' Air Jordan 1 High returns in October. Via Nike

There's already a sizeable amount of OG-styled Air Jordans that are expected to return to retailers in 2026 and now, the classic "Royal" Jordan 1 colorway is set to re-release later this year.

According to leakers @zSneakerheadz and @MrUnloved1s on X, the "Royal" Air Jordan 1 High is coming back sometime during the holiday season. What remains in question is the version of the makeup that's dropping this year, like how last year's "Banned" Jordan 1 '85 was designed to be as close to the original 1985 pair as possible.

Since its introduction in '85, the "Royal" Air Jordan 1 has been re-released at least six times, including as a low-top in 2015 and one that featured a suede upper instead of leather in 2023 as part of Jordan Brand's "Reimagined" series.

At the time of writing, release details for the "Royal" Air Jordan 1 retro have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (08/26): Official product images of this year’s “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High retro have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The OG colorway is currently scheduled to return on Oct. 10 via SNKRS and at select retailers.

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