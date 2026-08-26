There's already a sizeable amount of OG-styled Air Jordans that are expected to return to retailers in 2026 and now, the classic "Royal" Jordan 1 colorway is set to re-release later this year.

According to leakers @zSneakerheadz and @MrUnloved1s on X, the "Royal" Air Jordan 1 High is coming back sometime during the holiday season. What remains in question is the version of the makeup that's dropping this year, like how last year's "Banned" Jordan 1 '85 was designed to be as close to the original 1985 pair as possible.