After putting its spin on the Air Jordan 5 this summer, Awake NY and Jordan Brand are rumored to be working again in 2026 to introduce a new Jordan 6 collab. According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the New York City-based streetwear brand and Michael Jordan's namesake brand are releasing two Air Jordan 6 collabs towards the back half of next year.

Given its far-out release date, images of the sneaker project have yet to surface and likely won't appear until we're well into 2026, but the accounts have shared mock-up depictions (pictured above). It's worth mentioning that the actual shoes will likely heavily differ from the mock-ups, which reveal Awake's "A" logo on the upper's side panels, much like the duo's Jordan 5 collabs. At the time of writing, the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 collabs have yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Stay tuned for new developments in the coming months. UPDATE (02/23): Awake NY has subtly teased its Air Jordan 6 collab today on Instagram, as seen in the image below from its Spring ‘26 lookbook. The project is currently expected to drop sometime this year, but release details have yet to be announced.

UPDATE (04/21): A second Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 has emerged, courtesy of @imran_potato on Instagram. The sneaker is dressed in a pink colorway and we now see the “Nike Awake” branding on the heel. At the time of writing, release details for the project have not been confirmed.