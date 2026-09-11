Jordan Brand is paying homage to Michael Jordan’s final game in Madison Square Garden while wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform with this upcoming Air Jordan 1 release.

Dubbed “Last Dance in the Garden,” the colorway references MJ lacing up the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 High on March 8, 1998, for his final game in MSG as a member of the Bulls. That moment was captured in ESPN and Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary, which chronicled MJ and the Bulls’ ‘98 championship season. That game ended with MJ scoring 42 points on the New York Knicks and having bloody feet from wearing an old pair of the Jordan 1 Highs.