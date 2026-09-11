Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1

Michael Jordan's final game in MSG as a Bull inspires this Jordan 1 Low.

'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1 Low
The 'Last Dance in the Garden' Air Jordan 1 Low releases in September. Via JD Sports

Jordan Brand is paying homage to Michael Jordan’s final game in Madison Square Garden while wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform with this upcoming Air Jordan 1 release.

Dubbed “Last Dance in the Garden,” the colorway references MJ lacing up the original “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 High on March 8, 1998, for his final game in MSG as a member of the Bulls. That moment was captured in ESPN and Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary, which chronicled MJ and the Bulls’ ‘98 championship season. That game ended with MJ scoring 42 points on the New York Knicks and having bloody feet from wearing an old pair of the Jordan 1 Highs.

The “Last Dance in the Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low features the classic “Chicago” color blocking but is equipped with premium woven textile overlays with floral graphics throughout. The Knicks’ orange and blue hues appear underneath the “Nike Air”-branded tongue tag.

Readers will be able to cop the Air Jordan 1 Low “Last Dance in the Garden” starting on Sept. 26 via SNKRS and at select retailers.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

UPDATE (9/11): New retail images of the “Last Dance in the Garden” Air Jordan 1 Low have emerged, courtesy of JD Sports. The sneaker is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 26 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

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