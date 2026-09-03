An Air Jordan 11 collaboration will soon be hitting retail for the first time ever, courtesy of Comme des Garçons.
Newly leaked images from @yvkiabe on Instagram show two tonal CDG x Air Jordan 11s seen at the Japanese fashion label's showroom during the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.
One iteration dons an all-black color scheme, and on the other side of the color spectrum, the other pair is dressed in white. CDG's version uses a more premium leather on the upper as compared to standard releases and is coupled with a traditional patent leather mudguard. On the medial side is "Comme des Garçons Homme Plus" debossed by the heel counter, while co-branding is printed on the insoles. The CDG x Air Jordan 11 will also be the first Jordan 11 to feature a patent leather midsole, while a translucent outsole sits below.
The Comme des Garçons x Air Jordan 11s are slated to release sometime this year, but official release details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.
UPDATE (09/03): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz on X, we now have a closer look at the Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11s. The sneakers are set to drop this Saturday, Sept. 5, at select Dover Street Market and Comme des Garcons doors for $358 each.