Newly leaked images from @ yvkiabe on Instagram show two tonal CDG x Air Jordan 11s seen at the Japanese fashion label's showroom during the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.

An Air Jordan 11 collaboration will soon be hitting retail for the first time ever, courtesy of Comme des Garçons.

One iteration dons an all-black color scheme, and on the other side of the color spectrum, the other pair is dressed in white. CDG's version uses a more premium leather on the upper as compared to standard releases and is coupled with a traditional patent leather mudguard. On the medial side is "Comme des Garçons Homme Plus" debossed by the heel counter, while co-branding is printed on the insoles. The CDG x Air Jordan 11 will also be the first Jordan 11 to feature a patent leather midsole, while a translucent outsole sits below.

The Comme des Garçons x Air Jordan 11s are slated to release sometime this year, but official release details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

UPDATE (09/03): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz on X, we now have a closer look at the Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11s. The sneakers are set to drop this Saturday, Sept. 5, at select Dover Street Market and Comme des Garcons doors for $358 each.