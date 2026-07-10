DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

New 'Space Jam'-Themed Air Jordan 11 to Release This Year

Here's what to know about the 'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11.

'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11
A mock-up depiction of the 'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11. Via @zSneakerheadz on Instagram

In addition to bringing back the classic “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 later this year, Jordan Brand is planning to release a new colorway of the shoe to coincide with the film’s 30th anniversary. News of the release was first reported by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The purported “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11 pays homage to the behind-the-scenes videos and images of Michael Jordan standing in front of green screens while wearing his “Space Jam” Jordan 11s during the filming of Space Jam in the mid-’90s.

While images of the upcoming style have yet to surface, the mockup depiction reveals that the shoe will feature a predominantly green color scheme and offset by a glow-in-the-dark outsole. The sneaker is also expected to come with special Space Jam-themed packaging.

The “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11 is slated to drop exclusively at Nike NBHD doors sometime this holiday season for $255. Check back soon for new developments.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Related Stories

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

Early Look at the 2026 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11

The classic 'Space Jam' Jordan 11 is returning this holiday season.

Victor Deng28 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2026 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9 Retro

The 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9 slated to release in August.

Victor Deng12 days ago
Air Jordan 12 'Taxi,' Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement,' Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue'
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the 'Legend Blue' Air Jordan 11 to the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, these are the best Air Jordans to buy for under retail in 2026.

Zac Dubasik39 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App