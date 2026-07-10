In addition to bringing back the classic “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 later this year, Jordan Brand is planning to release a new colorway of the shoe to coincide with the film’s 30th anniversary. News of the release was first reported by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

The purported “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11 pays homage to the behind-the-scenes videos and images of Michael Jordan standing in front of green screens while wearing his “Space Jam” Jordan 11s during the filming of Space Jam in the mid-’90s.

While images of the upcoming style have yet to surface, the mockup depiction reveals that the shoe will feature a predominantly green color scheme and offset by a glow-in-the-dark outsole. The sneaker is also expected to come with special Space Jam-themed packaging.

The “Green Screen” Air Jordan 11 is slated to drop exclusively at Nike NBHD doors sometime this holiday season for $255. Check back soon for new developments.

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