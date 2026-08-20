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Detailed Look at the 2026 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Retro

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 is returning in November.

2026 'Bred' Air Jordan 4
The 2026 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 is releasing in November. Via JD Sports

As the year winds down, more leaks of sneaker releases for 2026 continue to hit the net. Now, we’re learning that the classic “Bred” Air Jordan 4 could be coming back.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the black and red iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe is re-releasing sometime during the holiday season of 2026.

There are currently no leaked images of the "Bred" Air Jordan 4 retro and the sneaker shown above is the 2019 release. According to the leakers, the upcoming pair will feature an updated shape closely resembling the original 1989 version and will have "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

The "Bred" Jordan 4 was last released in 2024, which had a reimagined leather upper instead of the traditional nubuck build. Prior to that, the sneaker was re-released four times, including in 2019, 2012, 2008, and 1999.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

UPDATE (01/16): According to newly leaked info from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this year's "Bred" Air Jordan 4 will release on Black Friday (Nov. 27). Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (08/20): Retail images of the 2025 “Bred” Air Jordan 4 have emerged, courtesy of JD Sports. This year’s retro is currently scheduled to release on Nov. 27.

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