Jordan Brand's annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the holiday season will continue in 2026 with the rumored return of the classic "Space Jam" colorway. News of the purported return was first revealed by Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram yesterday.
Michael Jordan first wore the "Space Jam" Jordan 11 during the NBA Playoffs in 1995, but the sneaker became synonymous with him wearing it in the cult classic film Space Jam, which was released a year later. The colorway didn't actually release to the public until 2000, and it became one of the biggest sneaker releases ever. The sneaker was also re-released in 2009 and in 2016, with the latter celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film.
Given its far-out release date, images of the 2026 version have yet to surface but the upcoming pair is expected to be a straightforward retro, donning a black-based upper with a dark blue Jumpman on the ankle and a translucent outsole. Note that the sneaker shown above is the 2016 release.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
UPDATE (01/16): According to newly leaked info from Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz, the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 will release on Dec. 12. This year's retro will also feature "23" on the heel instead of "45,” which appeared on the most recent release from 2016.
UPDATE (08/20): Retail images of the 2026 “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 have emerged, courtesy of Size. The upcoming retro is currently slated to hit retail on Dec. 12.