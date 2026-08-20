Jordan Brand's annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the holiday season will continue in 2026 with the rumored return of the classic "Space Jam" colorway. News of the purported return was first revealed by Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram yesterday.

Michael Jordan first wore the "Space Jam" Jordan 11 during the NBA Playoffs in 1995, but the sneaker became synonymous with him wearing it in the cult classic film Space Jam, which was released a year later. The colorway didn't actually release to the public until 2000, and it became one of the biggest sneaker releases ever. The sneaker was also re-released in 2009 and in 2016, with the latter celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film.