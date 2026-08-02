Ariana Grande Is 'Taking a Step Back' Amid 'Public Scrutiny' Over Her Appearance

Ariana Grande’s team has confirmed that the singer is stepping out of the limelight after her current tour amid speculation about her health based on her physical appearance.

People reported on Sunday (Aug. 2) that a representative for the vocalist and actress said her break comes after “scrutiny” surrounding her health.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,” the rep said. “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The source added, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

With that news also comes the reveal that Grande will no longer appear in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George that was set to open in London next summer.