One of the original Air Jordan 3 colorways from 1988 is making its return to retailers this summer, with the “True Blue” iteration set to release in July.

In the images shared by leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the 2026 “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 retro (style code: IF4396-102) is nearly identical to the original 1988 version.

The sneaker features a white leather upper offset by the grey elephant print overlays at the forefoot, the midfoot, and the heel counter. The standout elements are the blue accents for the sock liner, on the “Nike Air”-branded heel tab, and midsole, while red appears on the tongue’s Jumpman logo. It’s worth mentioning that the version shown here is in grade school sizing.

The “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 is currently slated to release on July 18 via SNKRS and at select retailers. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (07/02): Official images of the 2026 “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 have emerged. The retro is slated to release on July 18 via SNKRS for $230.