Sneakers

Nigel Sylvester Unveils 'Brick After Brick' Air Jordan 4 Collab

Sylvester's next Air Jordan 4 collab is on the way.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick After Brick'
Nigel Sylvester unveiled his 'Brick After Brick' Jordan 4. Via @Nigelsylvester

Before fans even get their hands on his "Brick by Brick" Air Jordan 4 collab, Nigel Sylvester has quietly teased a second collab of the popular model.

Spotted last night at a fashion show from Sylvester and Jordan Brand was a brief look at a previously unseen Jordan 4 collab colorway. While the pants worn by the model cover a majority of the sneaker, we can still see that the upper wears white leather and is contrasted with a red mini Swoosh logo at the toe. It's also safe to assume that the updated "Bike Air" branding introduced on the "Brick by Brick" colorway will be featured on this new iteration, while red and black accents appear on the midsole.

Sylvester has confirmed to Complex at the event that this new Air Jordan 4 collab will be released sometime later this year, but a firm date wasn't shared. Grab an early look at the sneaker below as we await official word on the release.

UPDATE (02/17): Michael Jordan himself has been spotted wearing Sylvester’s unreleased Air Jordan 4 collab, as seen in the image above from @zSneakerheadz and @tajaht15 on Instagram. According to @zSneakerheadz, the collab is slated to drop on May 9, but the release has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.

UPDATE (03/03): Nigel Sylvester has shared a detailed look at his upcoming “Brick After Brick” Jordan 4 collab on Instagram. According to Sylvester, the collab is set to drop soon, but did not provide a specific date.

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