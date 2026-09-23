Sneakers

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 'Black Pack'

Air Jordan 14, 15, 16, and 17 Low 'Black Pack' colorways are expected to drop in 2026.

Air Jordan 'Black' pack
The Air Jordan 'Black' pack is slated to drop this fall. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is planning to release a stealthy lineup of Air Jordan colorways this fall, as evidenced by the images here.

An early look at the Air Jordan “Black” pack is coming out of the latest Paris Fashion Week from designer Jae Tips and @Undiscovered.ig on Instagram. The lineup consists of the Air Jordan 14, the 15, and the 17 Low, with each silhouette donning an all-black color scheme throughout. Each model is also equipped with premium materials, including faux ostrich leather on the Jordan 14, faux snakeskin on the Jordan 15, and faux stingray on the Jordan 17 Low.

Despite an early look at the Air Jordan “Black” pack surfacing, concrete release details for the styles have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (9/23): More images of the "Black Pack” Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 16, and Air Jordan 17 low have been revealed by Jordan Brand as part of a its holiday 2026 lookbook. While the official images have been shared, the release dates have yet to be unveiled. Check out a closer look in the gallery below.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop Sneakers on Complex

Related Stories

Air Jordan 12 'Taxi,' Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement,' Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue'
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the 'Legend Blue' Air Jordan 11 to the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, these are the best Air Jordans to buy for under retail in 2026.

Zac Dubasik98 days ago
Best Sneakers 2026 So Far Air Jordan 3 'Bin 23,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.

Zac Dubasik93 days ago
Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Zac Dubasik101 days ago

Trending

1
BetsDJ Moore Injury Update: Will Buffalo WR Play This Week Against Chargers?
2
SneakersThierry Henry on the Future of Football, Innovation, and Building with On
3
SneakersHow Big of a Deal is Mbappé Leaving Nike for On?
4
Pop CultureThe 16 Best Pizza Places in New York
5
BetsNBA Trade Rumors: Five NBA Stars Most Likely to Get Traded This Season — And Where They're Heading
6
MusicThe Best R&B Merch & Vinyl Available on Complex

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App