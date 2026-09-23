Jordan Brand is planning to release a stealthy lineup of Air Jordan colorways this fall, as evidenced by the images here.
An early look at the Air Jordan “Black” pack is coming out of the latest Paris Fashion Week from designer Jae Tips and @Undiscovered.ig on Instagram. The lineup consists of the Air Jordan 14, the 15, and the 17 Low, with each silhouette donning an all-black color scheme throughout. Each model is also equipped with premium materials, including faux ostrich leather on the Jordan 14, faux snakeskin on the Jordan 15, and faux stingray on the Jordan 17 Low.
Despite an early look at the Air Jordan “Black” pack surfacing, concrete release details for the styles have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.
UPDATE (9/23): More images of the "Black Pack” Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 16, and Air Jordan 17 low have been revealed by Jordan Brand as part of a its holiday 2026 lookbook. While the official images have been shared, the release dates have yet to be unveiled. Check out a closer look in the gallery below.