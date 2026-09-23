Jordan Brand is planning to release a stealthy lineup of Air Jordan colorways this fall, as evidenced by the images here.

An early look at the Air Jordan “Black” pack is coming out of the latest Paris Fashion Week from designer Jae Tips and @Undiscovered.ig on Instagram. The lineup consists of the Air Jordan 14, the 15, and the 17 Low, with each silhouette donning an all-black color scheme throughout. Each model is also equipped with premium materials, including faux ostrich leather on the Jordan 14, faux snakeskin on the Jordan 15, and faux stingray on the Jordan 17 Low.